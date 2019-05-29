La La Anthony Posts Touching Birthday Tribute To Carmelo: I Love You ‘Always’

La La Anthony called out all of the ‘blame it on Melo’ haters in a sweet birthday tribute to her husband, Carmelo, who turned 35 on May 29. The actress gushed over the NBA star’s strength and told viewers not to ‘count him out just yet.’

There’s one thing you can never question about La La Anthony, and that’s her loyalty to husband, Carmelo Anthony. Whether it’s on or off the court, the Power actress always has her NBA husband’s back — no matter what. In a sweet birthday tribute to Melo, who turned 35 on Wednesday, La La praised him for his resilience and dedication. “No matter how much you’ve been ‘blamed’, ‘overlooked’, ‘underestimated’, ‘scapegoated’, ‘blame it on Melo’ (you see how that turned out right?) regardless of all of the things ‘they’ say. You’ve stayed solid,” La La wrote next to a photo of Melo holding a basketball.

She continued: “You’ve never lashed out. You’ve never even spoken a single bad word. You stay humble. You stay in the gym 24/7. A lot of people could learn from you bcuz by now most would have been broken down. Happy Birthday to a real one,” La La gushed before telling doubters not to sleep on Melo, because he’s got more gas in the tank. “Don’t count him out just yet..theres more to come. Happy Birthday…love you always,” she concluded.

The couple’s famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, all shared birthday messages to Melo in the comments. It’s unclear how the 10-time NBA All-Star will celebrate the big 3-5. He shared a photo of himself on a private jet in Havana, Cuba on May 28. Meanwhile, La La has been working on numerous projects, with her last Instagram post located in Vancouver, British Columbia.

La La and Melo have been going strong since she confirmed their reconciliation with photos of the pair on social media in January 2019. The couple rang in the New Year together, along with their 12-year-old son, Kiyan. La La and Melo, who began dating when she was just 19, announced their separation in April 2017, but never legally divorced. The actress has always remained supportive of her husband, despite their ups and downs.

As La La continues to make waves in Hollywood with her clothing line, producing roles and acting ventures, Melo has been hard at work in the gym. He is currently a free agent, and there’s been no word on where he’s headed next in terms of NBA teams. Melo played his last game with the Houston Rockets on November 8.