15 Most Revealing BET Awards Dresses Of All-Time: La La Anthony & More

The BET Awards are here again, so it’s time to take a look back at some of the hottest dresses ever. From La La Anthony to Nicki Minaj, these are the most revealing dresses to hit the red carpet!

The BET Awards has always been the place for our favorite celebrities to take fashion risks on the red carpet. Over the years, there have been some seriously sexy looks on the BET Awards red carpet. Power star La La Anthony, 38, turned up the heat at the 2017 BETs in a sparkling naked dress. She looked so incredible, husband Carmelo Anthony, 34, couldn’t help but call her “beautiful” on Instagram!

Nicki Minaj, 35, is known for her incredibly revealing dresses on the red carpet, and the 2013 BET Awards was no different. The rapper sizzled in a plunging black gown that showed off some serious cleavage. That look was just one of many sexy ones for Nicki!

Ciara, 32, dazzled on the 2015 red carpet in a semi-sheer, cleavage-baring gown. She walked the red carpet with husband Russell Wilson, 29, and it’s no wonder he couldn’t keep his hands off her! The singer looked like absolute dynamite! One year later, Tinashe, 25, wore an equally revealing dress with her lingerie-inspired look.

Tommie Lee, 34, was practically naked when she showed up to the 2017 BET Awards. The actress went completely braless and flaunted her bare nipples in her revealing sheer gown. Her booty was on full display as well because she wore a thong along with the dress! Braxton Family Values star and singer Tamar Braxton, 41, also wore a see-through gown to the 2017 show. She showed off her insanely amazing body in the white sheer dress with intricate detailing. Take a look at more of the most revealing BET Awards dresses of all-time in our gallery above before tuning in to the 2018 show!