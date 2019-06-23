Fantasia Looks Angelic In White, Strapless Mini-Dress At 2019 BET Awards

Fantasia can do no wrong when it comes to her red carpet fashion! The singer whipped out a jaw-dropping look at the 2019 BET Awards & looked like a real-life angel in white.

Fantasia Barrino, 34, brought the HEAT at the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles. The soulful singer brought her style A-game to the annual awards show when she showed up in a white mini-dress that was not to be ignored. The stunning songstress looked beyond gorgeous in the number which featured a strapless design and dreamy drapery across the front, Of course, she accessorized to perfection. The American Idol alum donned sky-high Christian Louboutin stilettos and diamond drop earrings to complete her look.

Fantasia is in attendance at the 2019 show to do what she does best — put on a show-stopping performance! With the awards show back for its 19th year, the lineup of performers seems to be more epic than ever before. All the hottest hip-hip artists showed out this year! The show will also see performances from Cardi B, Migos, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lizzo, Mustard, Lil Baby, City Girls’ Yung Miami, Lucky Daye, and Kiana Ledé. From rising R&B stars, to hip-hop heavyweights, this year’s show is chock full of talented performers!

More than 16 years after she won the third season of Idol, Fantasia is more excited than ever for her creative ventures.”I don’t have to be held in a box because my gift is too big for the box,” she said in a new interview with CNN. “And that’s what rock soul is. It’s a live feel, it’s what we are doing onstage, it has flaws and it is flawed. It’s music,” she said.

Fantasia is looking so good here and we can’t wait to see her hit the stage tonight! This lady is just as fierce now as she was when first rising to stardom on Idol 16 years ago.