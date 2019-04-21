Fantasia Rocks Head-To-Toe Leopard Ensemble For Motown 60th Anniversary Special

While paying tribute to Motown during a TV special on April 21, Fantasia Barrino looked absolutely incredible in a leopard-print outfit that she accessorized to perfection.

Fantasia Barrino was one of several performers at Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration, which aired on CBS April 21, and she looked and sounded incredible as she hit the stage during the show. The American Idol alum rocked leopard print from head-to-toe or her appearance — her skintight, one-piece jumpsuit was even covered in a matching leopard blazer! The blazer had light green trim for a pop of color, and Fantasia completed the look with a hat that was also covered in the animal print.

The Motown tribute was in celebration of the iconic record label’s 60th anniversary, and it taped on Feb. 12 in Los Angeles, just two days after the Grammy Awards. In addition to Fantasia, other performers at the event included Diana Ross, Meghan Trainor, Ciara, Boyz II Men, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Little Big Town and plenty more. The even was hosted by Smokey Robinson and Cedric the Entertainer.

“If you’re sitting in a house and a Motown song comes on, you have no other choice but to…dance. You know what I meant?” Fantasia raved backstage at the show. “It’s just feel good music. Berry Gordy, he just had it. He had the ear, he knew what was good for people and they did their thing.”

Berry Gordy Jr. founded Motown Records (first known as Tamla Records) in Jan. 1959. Some notable artists who’ve recorded on the label include Michael Jackson, The Supremes, Lionel Richie and many more. Motown is known for its soul sound with significant pop influences, and played a major role in racial integration into popular music. “My dream was to make music for all people,” Berry Gordy said at the Motown anniversary special. “Well, my dream came true.”