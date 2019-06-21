Wendy Williams: 1st Look At Son Kevin Hunter Jr.’s Mug Shot After Fight With Dad

Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr. got in a physical fight with his father and ended up in police custody. Now his mugshot has surfaced.

This isn’t a photo anyone ever wants to have taken, but Wendy Williams‘ son is seen for the first time in a police mugshot after he got into a fight with his father Kevin Hunter Sr. on May 21. Kevin Hunter Jr., 18, allegedly punched his 46-year-old dad after he reportedly put him in a headlock at Krauszer’s convenience store in West Orange, NJ, which is near the family’s mansion. The Daily Mail reports that according to police records, it was Wendy who called 911 that resulted in her son being taken into custody and charged with domestic violence simple assault. You can see Kevin Hunter Jr.’s mugshot by clicking here.

Police confirmed to HollywoodLife after the fight that Kevin Jr. was arrested following the altercation. “There is an ongoing investigation and right now he’s charged with simple assault. At this point the matter is in the family court, but those proceedings are not open to the public,” a representative from the Essex County Prosecutor‘s Office told us.

According to a police report the Daily Mail obtained, an officer rolled up to “a family dispute in progress and upon arrival…. separated them.” Since Kevin Sr. was named as the victim, his name is redacted in the reports. Officer Michael Polizzano wrote “‘I then spoke to Kevin Hunter Jr (Defendant) who stated that he was involved in a verbal altercation. Kevin then stated that he called [redacted] a ‘b***h’, which caused [redacted] to approach him in an aggressive manner and started pointing his finger very close to his face. Hunter Jr then admitted to pushing [redacted] which caused them to start wrestling with one another.”

Wendy was not at the scene as she was at in New York City at the time and Kevin Jr. called his mom, who then called authorities. The site obtained the transcript of two 911 calls the 54-year-old daytime talk show host made to West Orange Police. At first she called 911 and said “Hi, I’m calling to file a complaint and call the police to a strip mall that’s on Mount Pleasant at (garbled) at Krauszer’s. I don’t know the address ma’am. I am in New York City. I was waiting for [redacted] to come home. [Redacted] fought him and put him in a headlock in the Krausers where you buy like cigarettes and things like that, do you know that tiny strip mall across from the Exxon?’

Wendy them made a second call to say “‘Okay. [redacted] is 18 years old and he was taking an Uber and as he started to go away when he called me and I told him to turn around and ﬁle a police report. My, [redacted] and I are going through a [redacted] and [redacted] told me something about [redacted] putting him in a headlock and screaming about money and telling him, basically accosting him and attacking him in the store and I want him to ﬁle a police report. There are witnesses there because there are workers in the store.”

Tensions have been high in the family ever since Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin Sr. in April after he allegedly fathered a child with his longtime mistress Sharina Hudson, 34,. The daytime diva finally confirmed the baby reports while out in New York on June 11 with new boy toy Marc Tomlin, 27. “Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years…where I was cooped up only to be a show pony. Now, I’m living my life,” she said according to TMZ.