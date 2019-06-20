Mischa Barton Reveals Why She Joined ‘The Hills’ & How She Managed To Stay Out Of The Drama

Ahead of her debut on ‘The Hills,’ Mischa Barton dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about being on the show, why she avoided the drama and more!

Mischa Barton will make her big debut on The Hills: New Beginnings on June 24, but don’t expect to see her involved in the major drama this season! “I’m at a point in my life whee I try to be the voice of reason,” Mischa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the premiere party for the show on June 19. “I really don’t argue with people unless I’m really pushed. Stephanie [Pratt] can be a total wild card and she’ll sometimes bring it on certain nights, which is hilarious, but also takes some getting used to. I think [I’m in] some tiny spats here and there. It’s nothing crazy. I’m a total girls’ girl. I really do support the other girls and don’t really go there. They were so supportive of me and really lovely, too.”

While Mischa wasn’t part of the original cast of The Hills, she’ll be joining OG cast members like Stephanie, Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner, Whitney Port and more on the reboot. “This cast is different from other reality shows, in the sense that they really are friends, whether it goes well or doesn’t,” she admitted. “There are good days and bad days, but this is a real group of friends.” Of course, missing from the show will be the old stars, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari, and Mischa said their presence was definitely still felt on set. “We’ve talked about them at length off camera mostly, but a little bit on camera,” she revealed. “I really thought it would be nice to see [Kristin] in person and have a chat with her. Lauren is pregnant with her second child, so she very much has her hands full.”

Mischa also admitted that she didn’t watch The Hills when it was originally on — “I was just so busy filming The O.C. and working and traveling,” she explained — but seeing how close the cast was helped convince her to join the reboot. “It feels like, in life sometimes, things are meant to come full circle,” she said. “It was an interesting kind of progression for me, getting into the show. I think there’s always been a lot of mystery around me and who I am, and it seemed [like me being on the show] was going to make people happy if I revealed more of myself. It’s been a wild ride with [the cast] — they’re suck a clique of friends and it was a completely different beast for me. It’s just nice to be with them have forge these friendships now.”

When The Hills comes back, we’ll get to see Mischa dating, partying, working and more, she confirmed. The show premieres on June 24 at 10:00 p.m. on MTV.