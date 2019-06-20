Kyle Richards Reveals Why She Has ‘Hope’ For Lisa Vanderpump Friendship After ‘Awkward’ Run-In

It may take time, but a reconciliation between Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards isn’t completely out of the realm of possibility. We caught up with Kyle EXCLUSIVELY about her hopes for the pair’s future.

Things were cordial when Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump randomly ran into each other at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills last month, and it’s given Kyle hope that they may be able to repair their friendship one day. “It was awkward at first, but then it was just two friends talking through stuff, like I wish the way it would have been when I had gone to her house [during Puppygate,” Kyle told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the premiere party for The Hills: New Beginnings on June 19. “We still kind of just went in circles, but you could see when I left….we laughed a little. So I have hope.”

Kyle and Lisa hadn’t spoken to or seen each other in eight months at the time of their run-in. Their friendship fell apart last year when Lisa was accused of leaking stories about Dorit Kemsley to the press, and Kyle confronted her about them. Lisa was upset that her longtime friend wasn’t taking her side, and it led to a blowup fight, after which Lisa kicked Kyle out of her house. Now that so much time has gone by, though, the women are at least able to be in the same room together. “I think running into her, I know now that if that were to happen again, we’d be fine,” Kyle admitted. “Right now, I just want us to be in an okay place where if I bumped into her, we’d be fine. I think with time, that will happen. I know for me, I would have no problem at all whatsoever.”

The 50-year-old even admitted that she’d “absolutely” be down to meet up with Lisa for lunch and talk things through if the situation presented itself. “I’d never say never to an open door to a friendship that I’ve had with someone, ever,” she said. “I really think, at the end of the day, this stuff is all petty and worth putting aside, but we’re all different! We see things differently.”

Lisa’s tension with Kyle and other members of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast prompted her to skip the taping of the show’s reunion earlier this month, which Kyle admitted she can understand. “I think she just didn’t want to face anybody,” Kyle explained. “I think that she’s just maybe not herself right now. Nobody wants to go to the reunion. If I could’ve done that, I would’ve, too.” Lisa also said she will not be returning for the next season of the show.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Lisa is as open to repairing the friendship as Kyle is. Earlier this month, we asked her if she would be down to reconcile if Kyle apologized to her, and she told us EXCLUSIVELY, “I think she had that chance.”