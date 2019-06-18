Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Chris Brown Caught Liking Sexy Photos Of Diamond Brown Amid Rumors Ammika Harris Is Pregnant

** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday. Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges. On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris were photographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends. The pair were all smiles and seem completely smitten as they danced the night away together. *Shot on 1/19/19*Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris.Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Music Writer

Chris Brown may reportedly be expecting his 2nd child with Ammika Harris, but he’s also in the midst of an Instagram flirt fest with Diamond Brown.

Amid reports that he’s currently expecting a child with Ammika Harris, 26, Chris Brown, 30, is also being captivated by Instagram stunner, Diamond Brown. The singer’s super sleuth followers have started to notice that he’s liking quite a few of her pictures, and even invited her to his b-day party! Is Diamond the latest apple of Chris eye? It was just a week ago that he double tapped her sultry June 11 Instagram post, where she donned a black, one-piece bodysuit. Oh and earlier this spring, he hit the ‘like’ button on a slideshow post where she posed in a white bra top.

These two aren’t just friends on the gram, they know each other in real life, judging from the photo that Diamond posted from the singer’s 30th birthday party in May of 2019. Chris was sure to ‘like’ her memory from the epic night, where she posed with a friend in front of a colorful backdrop. “Your birthday was a blast🥳 mad love for u CB thanks for having us #dirty30,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Chris is said to be expecting a child with Ammika, according to Page Six. The publication claims a source told them of Chris’s second foray into fatherhood, and that this pregnancy was the impetus for his recent breakup from Indyamarie, 25. Once Indyamarie heard about this pregnancy, she reportedly bolted. However, Page Six also noted that Chris “isn’t dating Ammika at this time.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Chris’ camp for further clarification.

Chris Brown Diamond Brown
Instagram

Chris is known for his not-so-shameless flirtation and it looks like Diamond may be the latest apple of his eye. HollywoodLife will keep you posted on how the situation plays out.