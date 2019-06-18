Chris Brown Caught Liking Sexy Photos Of Diamond Brown Amid Rumors Ammika Harris Is Pregnant

Chris Brown may reportedly be expecting his 2nd child with Ammika Harris, but he’s also in the midst of an Instagram flirt fest with Diamond Brown.



Amid reports that he’s currently expecting a child with Ammika Harris, 26, Chris Brown, 30, is also being captivated by Instagram stunner, Diamond Brown. The singer’s super sleuth followers have started to notice that he’s liking quite a few of her pictures, and even invited her to his b-day party! Is Diamond the latest apple of Chris eye? It was just a week ago that he double tapped her sultry June 11 Instagram post, where she donned a black, one-piece bodysuit. Oh and earlier this spring, he hit the ‘like’ button on a slideshow post where she posed in a white bra top.

These two aren’t just friends on the gram, they know each other in real life, judging from the photo that Diamond posted from the singer’s 30th birthday party in May of 2019. Chris was sure to ‘like’ her memory from the epic night, where she posed with a friend in front of a colorful backdrop. “Your birthday was a blast🥳 mad love for u CB thanks for having us #dirty30,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Chris is said to be expecting a child with Ammika, according to Page Six. The publication claims a source told them of Chris’s second foray into fatherhood, and that this pregnancy was the impetus for his recent breakup from Indyamarie, 25. Once Indyamarie heard about this pregnancy, she reportedly bolted. However, Page Six also noted that Chris “isn’t dating Ammika at this time.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Chris’ camp for further clarification.

Chris is known for his not-so-shameless flirtation and it looks like Diamond may be the latest apple of his eye. HollywoodLife will keep you posted on how the situation plays out.