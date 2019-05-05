Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty Adorably Wishes Her Dad A Happy 30th Birthday: ‘I Love You’

Chris Brown’s sweet four-year-old daughter, Royalty, happily wished her dad a Happy 30th Birthday on May 5 in a funny and feisty Instagram video.

Royalty Brown, 4, mixed sweetness with sass when she wished her dad Chris Brown a very Happy 30th Birthday in a video that was posted to her own personal Instagram page on May 5. The adorable tot can be seen standing and looking out a window in the first second of the video before she then turns around to say her hilarious and enthusiastic message. “Happy Birthday, Daddy! I love you, I’m your only queen, you’re old,” she exclaimed. Her simple words showed off her cute and lovable personality and we can bet that it was one of Chris’ best birthday wishes all day!

Royalty’s birthday wish to Chris is just one of many memorable videos the little girl has appeared in over the years. Just two days ago, on May 3, she was seen in another video posted to her Instagram page. In the clip she was showing her love for her dad again by excitingly dancing to his 2011 hit song “Yeah 3X” alongside her cousin Madison Brown during a rainy day at Disney World. “Dancing in the rain to my daddy…at DISNEY WORLD!👑,” the caption for the video read.

Chris’ close relationship with Royalty, whose mother is Nia Amey, has warmed many of the singer’s fans’ hearts. He often shows her off whenever he can, whether it’s at a red carpet event or on social media. He even named his seventh studio album, Royalty, after her in 2015 and included an adorable pic of himself holding her as a baby on the cover.

We hope to see more too-cute-for-words videos of Royalty on social media! She always seems to know how to brighten her followers’ days and it’s pretty amazing!