Zendaya Rocks MJ’s Iconic Red Hair For ‘Spider-Man’ London Photocall — See Pics

Gwen Stacy who? While attending a ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ press event in England, Zendaya channeled Marvel Comics’ Mary Jane Watson with a fiery-red hair makeover!

Peter Parker’s “spider-sense” would definitely be tingling after seeing Zendaya, 22, at a Spider-Man: Far From Home press event in London. At least, something would be tingling because Zendaya looked incredible! The Euphoria star was an elegant vision in her cigarette pants, houndstooth blazer, and ruffled collar. Yet, it was her hair that – once again – got people talking. For this press event, Zendaya rocked some red locks. Not only was this a glamorous hair makeover, but it was also a subtle nod to Spider-Man lore. Zendaya portrays Michelle “MJ” Jones in the MCU, the love interest/classmate/friend of Tom Halland’s Peter Parker. “MJ” is also the initials of “Mary Jane Watson,” the redhead who captured Peter’s hearts in the Marvel comic books.

So, while “MJ” doesn’t have red hair in Far From Home, at least she does in these photos. Zendaya’s co-stars from the film – Tom, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Jacob Batalon – joined her for this event. It also appears that the film’s director, John Watts, also joined everyone for a pic. While all the gentlemen looked fine, it’s clear that Zendaya was the best dressed of the group. Winning the runway and doing so while throwing in a nerd reference? Zendaya truly is a living treasure.

Actually, Zendaya is a living princess, and she proved that at the 2019 Met Gala. When attending this event – which was themed “Camp” – Zendaya went extra and then some. While dressed as Disney’s Cinderella, Zendaya underwent a transformation courtesy of her Fairy Godmother (her stylist, Law Roach.) With a few waves of a smoking magic wand, Zendaya’s gray gown suddenly came to life and lit up with pure Disney magic. Plus, since Zendaya is a perfectionist, she left behind a glass slipper on the stairs. Disney really missed out when they didn’t cast her in the 2015 live-action remake.

Despite not landing that role, Zendaya might have found her “Prince Charming” anyway. There have been some long-standing rumors that she and her Spider-Man co-star, Tom, are really a couple. Zendaya stoked those rumors on June 3 when she wished Tom a Happy Birthday. “Happy birthday weirdo, thanks for being the wonderful person you are, we’re all very lucky to have you and your weirdness,” she wrote on Instagram. While this could have been just Zendaya sending her close friend and co-star a little bit of platonic love, some fans went crazy in the comments. “WE ALL KNOW YOU ARE FREAKING DATING JUST TELL US.”