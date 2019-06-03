Zendaya Sends Sweet Birthday Message To ‘Wonderful Person’ Tom Holland Amidst Dating Rumors

Tom Holland received the best birthday tribute ever for his 23rd, courtesy of his ‘Spider-Man’ costar, and rumored girlfriend, Zendaya. She thinks this ‘weirdo’ is totally wonderful.



Marvel heroes came out in droves to wish Tom Holland a happy 23rd birthday, but his fans were particularly interested in one well-wisher — MJ herself, Zendaya! The actress kept dating rumors alive by posting a sweet message to her Spider-Man: Far From Home costar on June 2, which read, “Happy birthday weirdo, thanks for being the wonderful person you are, we’re all very lucky to have you and your weirdness👍🏽 @tomholland2013”. The pic showed herself and Tom hanging out, presumably on the Spider-Man set, with Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned in the movies, and Darnell Appling, Zendaya’s friend and sometimes assistant.

Sure, Tony Stark himself (Robert Downey Jr.) wishing “Underoos” a happy birthday was cool, but fans in Zendaya’s comments really wanted to know what else she and Tom were doing for his special day. “you stay posting group photos to wish tom a happy bday but I’ll take it 😂,” one fan wrote. “Imagine all of the other photos 😪,” wrote another. Others took this as her confirming that “Tomdaya,” as they’re calling the twosome, is totally real. “i think u spelt love of my life wrong,” a hopeful fan hinted. Another got down to the point and wrote, “WE ALL KNOW YOU ARE FREAKING DATING JUST TELL US.” Thank you, hero.

Relationship rumors started in 2017, and amped up in May 2018, when Tom was spotted leaving Zendaya’s house in Los Angeles very early in the morning, trying to hide underneath his hoodie. Tom had his suitcase in tow, and waited outside briefly before an SUV picked him up. Sure, he could have just crashed at his costar’s house overnight while doing Avengers: Infinity War press, as he doesn’t live in LA, but his and Zendaya’s other outings have convinced Mighty Marvelites that there’s something going on. Tom and Zendaya, who have repeatedly denied dating rumors, apparently saw Infinity War together twice before his sleepover, and were spotted grabbing burgers and fries at In-N-Out, too.

Zendaya reiterated in an interview with our sister site Variety in August 27 that she and Tom aren’t an item. “[Tom and I] are friends. He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.” That was two years ago, though. Fingers crossed that things have changed since then!