Rob Kardashian & Evelyn Lozada Exchange Sexy Tweets After Flirting With Natti Natasha

Rob Kardashian and ‘Basketball Wives’ star Evelyn Lozada got down and dirty on Twitter when they tweeted and deleted explicit, public messages to each other. Scandalous!

Rob Kardashian, 32, has really been busy on Twitter lately. Amidst his very public flirtation with Dominican singer Natti Natasha on the platform, he’s making moves on another special lady: Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada! It’s unclear what’s happening behind the scenes, but the reality star, 43, tweeted at Rob on June 16, “@robkardashian — Has a big sausage.” Rob quote-tweeted it and wrote, “And you a squirter.” Um… gross. Rob and Evelyn have since deleted both tweets and haven’t tweeted anything else at each other. So, was this a joke between two friends, or something steamy? You can see a screenshot of their tweets below.

Evelyn is actually tight with Rob’s sister Khloe Kardashian. In fact, she even modeled for her clothing line, Good American, in 2018! She starred in two campaigns with her daughter, Shaniece Hairston, one in sexy workout gear, and another in cute sweatshirts and leggings. Khloe and Evelyn are so good with each other that she even picked Evelyn to model even after she briefly dated her ex, French Montana. This exchange comes the same day that Khloe called Rob out for heavily flirting with Natti on Twitter. After seeing that Natti wished him a happy Father’s Day and that he responded, “see you soon,” Khloe tweeted at her brother, “Rob what’s going on here?!?! Who is this girl?” Rob tried to blow her off, so she tweeted, “Coming over then. I’ll see you soon.”

It seems like Khloe’s the last to know about Natti, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the rest of Rob’s sisters are encouraging him to keep pursing the pop star. Rob hasn’t dated anyone (at least seriously) since ending his relationship with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, and they want him to find love again! “Rob’s family is all for his flirtation with Natti Natasha,” the source said. “It’s making him happy and giving him a boost. It hasn’t progressed past the flirting stage yet but Rob’s sisters are encouraging him to go for it and take her on real date.”

“Rob’s sisters think Natti is good choice for him because she has her own career going on, she’s already a success and her star power is on the rise. They definitely see that as a big plus. They love that she’s a woman with her own thing.”