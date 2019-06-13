Rob Kardashian’s Sisters ‘Encouraging’ Him To Keep Flirting With Natti Natasha

Rob Kardashian and pop-reggaeton singer Natti Natasha have been exchanging flirty messages on Twitter and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that his family is here for it.

Rob Kardashian, 32, and Natti Natasha, 32, are driving fans wild with their flirty Twitter exchanges. And it turns out that fans aren’t the only ones hoping these two get together. A Kardashian family friend tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Rob’s sisters are encouraging him to pursue the gorgeous Dominican born beauty. Rob’s been single since splitting from Blac Chyna in 2017, so naturally, his sisters want him to find love again.

“Rob’s family is all for his flirtation with Natti Natasha,” says our source. “It’s making him happy and giving him a boost. It hasn’t progressed past the flirting stage yet but Rob’s sisters are encouraging him to go for it and take her on real date. Rob’s sister all think Natti is good choice for him because she has her own career going on, she’s already a success and her star is on the rise, they definitely see that as a big plus. They love that she’s a woman with her own thing and she’s gorgeous, her and Rob would look great together.”

So who exactly is this possible new love interest for Rob? Natti Natasha is a pop-reggaeton singer from the Dominican Republic who’s currently the most watched woman on YouTube with more than 4.52 billion views on her videos in 2018 alone. More than Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift. She’s not just racking up the views — she’s quickly loading up on awards too and even took home the Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year award at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Not only is she talented, she’s also absolutely stunning. And her good looks have certainly helped to catch Rob’s attention. On June 3 Rob reposted a sexy mirror selfie of Natti that showed her naked with only her long hair covering her breasts. “Oh hi,” he wrote, letting her know she had his interest. She responded by reposting one of Rob’s videos that showed his two-year-old daughter Dream telling him she loves him. “Princess… God Bless Her,” Natti wrote with the repost.