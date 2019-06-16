Natti Natasha Gets Flirty With Rob Kardashian During Father’s Day & Sister Khloe Freaks Out

Rob Kardashian got a flirty response from singer Natti Natasha on Father’s Day as they told each other ‘see you soon’ on Twitter. Now sis Khloe is upset that he might be getting into another bad romance.

Rob Kardashian posted a photo of himself holding two-year-old daughter Dream when she was a baby to his Twitter on June 16 and wrote “Happy Father’s Day to me,” and he got a sweet response from Dominican singer Natti Natasha. The two have been flirting on Twitter ever since Rob hit her up publicly on June 4 and apparently they are going to me meeting up. The stunning 32-year-old commented “Happy father’s day ! You are an excellent father, I know. God bless you. See you soon,” along with a heart with an arrow through it emoji. And Rob responded back with thanks and telling her “see u soon.”

This has fans cheering on the 32-year-old in his quest to find a lady following his disastrous relationship with Blac Chyna. “Yass baby natti kardashian ,” one person wrote in the comments while another added “what world am I living in that Natti is talking to Rob???? hahaha” Another fan told Rob to “Go get it!” when it comes to Natti.

Then all hell broke loose because some fans sent the message to sis Khloe Kardashian, 34, to make sure she was aware of what was going on and soon enough she was chiming in on Twitter. “Rob what’s going on here?!?! Who is this girl?” and “See you soon? Ugh hummm” she asked and Rob tweeted back “Do I know you?” to blow her off.

She then threatened him “Don’t make me pop up on your ass” and he told her “Listen just slow yourself down I’m trying to watch the Dodgers game.” It sounded like Khloe wanted to have a little chat about Natti as she then tweeted “Coming over then. I’ll see you soon.” Fans were totally understanding of why Khloe became so alarmed, with one responding to her tweet by writing “Rob be careful and do not bring another Blac Chyna to your life! We haven’t still recovered from the scandal @ khloekardashian time to visit him.”

