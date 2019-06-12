Now THIS is something to celebrate. BTS member V was reunited with his pooch & the photos are the sweetest thing ever! As always, fans were thrilled to see the singer greet Yeontan back home.

Get ready for cuteness overload. After BTS‘ V was reunited with his adorable dog Yeontan, fans simply coudn’t get over their new photos together. The K-Pop superstar instantly melted hearts across the globe when a snapshot of them cuddling up hit the internet. In the pics, V was seen holding Yeontan, whose nickname is ‘Tannie,’ in his arms while resting his chin on his furry friend’s head. So cute! Of course, once fans caught wind of the adorable image they lost it. “TAEHYUNGIEEEE!! YEONTAN!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY BABY TAE 💜💜💜,” one fan excitedly wrote.

The BTS guys have been super busy hitting stages on their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, so fans were elated that the band member got a restful night off and was able to reunite with the pup. “I cant imagine how happy he is rn,” one fan said. “They are soo cute together,” another person wrote on Twitter. “Taehyung and tannie are reunited and they honestly both look so content. there’s really nothing like coming home to your dog who brings you happiness,” another fan remarked. Truer words have never been spoken!

BTS fans have practically watched V’s dog grow up and they’re always happy to catch a glimpse of the pup! It was on May 29 that we last saw some sweet new photos of the Teacup Pomeranian which were adorable (per usual!). The pooch had his mouth open and tongue wagging as he stared right at the camera in a set of two pics and well, fans couldn’t help but fawn over the cute canine then too!

taehyung and tannie are reunited and they honestly both look so content. there’s really nothing like coming home to your dog who brings you happiness. pic.twitter.com/18TcjbQIlF — ᶜʰⁱᵐ ᶜʰⁱᵐ (@parkseokhyungs) June 12, 2019

I mean really, does it get any cuter than this? We’re so happy to see V reunited with his adorable dog and we can only hope he keeps the cute photos coming!