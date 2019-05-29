BTS Shares New Photos Of V’s Dog Yeontan & Fans Can’t Get Over How ‘Grown Up’ He Looks

The guys from BTS know how much fans love V’s adorable pup, Yeontan, and the reaction was priceless when they shared new photos of the dog on Twitter May 29.

Yeontan has grown up right before the BTS ARMY eyes, and he looks cuter than ever in new photos posted by the K-Pop group on May 29! The Teacup Pomeranian, whose nickname is ‘Tannie,’ has his mouth open and tongue wagging as he stares right at the camera in the two pics, which were shared to the BTS Twitter account. Fans went absolutely wild immediately after the photos were posted. “Awww so cute!” one person wrote. “Yeontan! The most powerful and adorable puppy!” Someone else added, “No one can do it like Tannie, he’s ruling the world.”

The ARMY even got ‘Tannie’ trending worldwide! “Tannie trending #1 and Yeontan at #10,” one fan pointed out. “We love this puppy so much.” This isn’t the first time that the band’s loyal followers have made Tannie a viral sensation, and since the pup is so darn cute, we don’t blame them for freaking out over this latest glimpse! For the most part, fans couldn’t get over how much the dog has grown. “Tannie grew up so well,” someone gushed, while another fan raved, “CAN’T BELIEVE THIS IS THE SAME TANNIE.”

Fans were first introduced to Yeontan, who belongs to BTS singer, V, back in December 2017. The dog lived with the guys in their dorm for a bit of time, but after their crazy schedules picked up, he went to live with V’s parents.

Unfortunately, the guys from BTS don’t get to see Tannie as often as they’d like, since they spend so much time on the road. However, when they do get some quality time with the pup, they make sure to provide us with some great content like this!