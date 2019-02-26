BTS Shares Adorable New Video Of V’s Dog, Yeontan, & Fans Cannot Handle The Cuteness

Prepare for your heart to melt! BTS posted the cutest video of V’s dog, Yeontan, and we can’t get over how precious the little guy is! Watch the adorable video!

BTS shared a brand-new video of V’s adorable pup, Yeontan, whose nickname is Tannie, and now we want a dog just like Tannie. The Pomeranian is just about the cutest thing we’ve ever seen. V, 23, posted the video of little Tannie to their official Twitter account on Feb. 26. Tannie shows off his skills in the video. He’s such an obedient boy!

When the video was posted, it became an instant hit on Twitter. Who doesn’t love an adorable video of a dog? In less than 6 hours, the video has over 250,000 retweets and over 600,000 likes. The power of Tannie is real! Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Tannie, who became a trending topic as well! “Tannie grew up a lot… I’m so happy to see you together, I love you so much Taehyung and I missed you, take care angel,” one fan tweeted. Another fan tweeted, “I thought its a boring day but then… taehyung and tannie saves it.” You got that right! Tannie was first unveiled as part of the BTS family back in Dec. 2017. The ARMY instantly fell in love with Tannie. He was just a little guy back then, and he’s still little now!

엄마표 샌드위치에 제정신아닌 탄 pic.twitter.com/WyH56sO4T3 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) February 26, 2019

On the same day as the cute Tannie video, BTS appeared at the 6th Edaily Culture Awards to receive a Daesang award. “Three years ago, we said we wanted to an award in the concert category, so we thank those who created the concert category,” RM said while accepting the award with the rest of BTS, according to allkpop.com. “A culture awards ceremony is new to us. We think culture is stronger than anything material. We believe that as fans and consumers of culture, it makes humans more human and has a big effect on music.” What a day for BTS content!