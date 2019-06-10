Rihanna Says She’s ‘In Love’ With Hassan Jameel & Reacts To Plans For Marriage & Kids

In a rare new interview, Rihanna dishes all about her relationship with Hassan Jameel and whether or not she plans to marry and have kids with him one day!

Rihanna is very private about her relationship with Hassan Jameel, but while being interviewed by Sarah Paulson for Interview magazine, she was put on the spot to talk about their romance just a little bit. While Rihanna wouldn’t mention her man by name — “Google it!” she told Sarah — she did respond when asked if she was “in love” with the billionaire. “Of course I am,” the singer gushed. However, when Sarah asked her if she was going to get married to Hassan, Rihanna remained tight-lipped, and eventually just said, “Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?”

Sarah also questioned if Rihanna wants to be a mother one day, to which the 31-year-old confirmed, “More than anything in life.” That was all we got out of her, but it definitely seems like she’s planning for the future with Hassan! At another point in the interview, she also opened up about how the relationship helped make her re-think how she was dividing her time between work and her personal life. She explained that it took until the “last couple of years” for her to start focusing on taking time for herself for the sake of her mental health.

‘If you’re not happy, you’re not going to be happy, even doing things that you love doing,” she said. “It’d feel like a chore. I never want work to feel like a chore. My career is my purpose and it should never feel like anything other than a happy place. i’ve made little things a big deal, like going for a walk or going to the grocery store. I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like…I need to make time for this. Just like I need to nurture my business, I need to nurture this, as well.”

It’s been almost two years since Rihanna and Hassan were first photographed together in the summer of 2017, but they have yet to make their official debut as a couple on a red carpet or at a public event. However, earlier this month, they proved they were going strong by cozying up on a yacht during a vacation together!