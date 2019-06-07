See Pics
Hollywood Life

Rihanna & Billionaire BF Hassan Jameel Look Loved Up On Italian Yacht Ride – See Glam Pics

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna steps out with her boyfriend, Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, for a late night dinner in Malibu. The reclusive couple kept a low profile, exiting separately and escorted by bodyguards. They have been dating for over a year, although the relationship has been kept very private. **SHOT 12/22/2018**
Weekend Writer

Rihanna’s taking a breather in between all of her Fenty x Savage launches! The multi-hyphenate relaxed with boyfriend Hassan Jameel on a yacht.

Forget about Cannes, the Amalfi Coast is where it’s at! Rihanna, 31, vacationed with boyfriend Hassan Jameel, 30, on a gorgeous yacht in Positano, Italy in new pics. The couple had already done their boating in Capri, Italy, so they moved on to the next gorgeous town! Ri and Hassan rode a little boat to get to the huge yacht, which they boarded together with friends.

For the relaxed day, Ri wore a dark green tank top, a flowing green skirt, and a mustard cardigan. She wore a necklace and black sunglasses for the European day on the water. Ri let her long brown hair flow down. Her billionaire boyfriend wore a black graphic t-shirt, light blue shorts, and a Yankees baseball hat. Ri and Hassan cozied up together on the yacht, looking like they were enjoying it. And why wouldn’t they?! They were on a yacht!

A source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife how Ri and Hassan are doing as a couple. “Rihanna and Hassan are not joined at the hip at all, they spend a lot of time apart but it’s not a sign of trouble,” our source revealed. “She loves that he gives her lots of space and freedom to maintain her own identity and career. He doesn’t put pressure on her the way guys she’s been with in the past have done, she’s entirely free to be herself.”

“She loves [Paris], she gets so much more privacy,” our insider said. “And with her spending so much time on her new fashion brand, Paris works for her career-wise as well. Of course she’s always on the move, so he does tend to travel more to be with her, he puts in the effort that’s for sure.” So sweet! We can’t wait to see more from this beautiful couple in the future.