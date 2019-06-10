Miley Cyrus Competes To Be Daisy Dukes Queen In Sexy Denim Cutoffs — See Pics

Miley Cyrus is the latest celeb to enter the Daisy Dukes competition, when she went grocery shopping in Malibu on June 9, rocking a pair of super short denim cutoffs.

Miley Cyrus, 26, is always flaunting her fabulous figure and her latest look is one of our faves. The singer officially entered the Daisy Dukes queen competition when she went grocery shopping with her husband, Liam Hemsworth, 29, in Malibu on Sunday, June 9. Miley opted for a casual but cool ensemble when she rocked a pair of super short denim cutoffs that were baggy on her long, lean legs. Tucked into her jean shorts was a white T-shirt, and on top of the entire look she rocked an oversized, light-wash distressed jean jacket. Miley accessorized the casual outfit with a pair of black sneakers and round gold sunglasses. Miley officially joined the likes of Bella Thorne, 21, Ariel Winter, 21, and Sofia Richie, 20, as all three of these ladies have competed in sexy cutoff shorts recently.

Bella rocked a pair of denim short shorts for the Aeropostale and Repreve sustainable denim event in Malibu on April 27, when she arrived wearing a pair of dark wash, mid-rise denim cutoff shorts with frayed hems, putting her long lean legs on full display. Not only did she flaunt her legs, she proudly showed off her hairy, unshaved legs. Meanwhile, Ariel, was out and about in LA on April 23, when she rocked a super casual, but sexy ensemble featuring a pair of insanely short denim cutoff shorts with frayed hems, paired with an oversized, tight gray V-neck T-shirt. She accessorized the look with a simple pair of white Superga platform sneakers, gray socks, and a messy high ponytail. Sofia was out in Malibu on April 18, when she rocked a similar look, featuring a sexy pair of skin-tight, high-waisted denim cutoffs with frayed hems. The Daisy Dukes were super short, putting her toned legs on full display, as she paired the bottoms with a dark gray baggy sweatshirt. She accessorized with a pair of white and neon orange Nike Mk2 Tekno Sneakers, high gray ankle socks, oversized black and silver aviator sunglasses, and a Chanel cross-body bag.

While Miley rocked these denim cutoff shorts, this was just one of many sexy looks she’s worn recently. Just the other day, on June 6, she attended the Saint Laurent Men’s Spring Summer 2020 show in Los Angeles when she wore a pair of black high-waisted sequin skinny jeans that were completely distressed, featuring gaping holes down the entire front of the legs. Tucked into the skinny jeans, she donned a sheer black tank top, also choosing to go completely braless underneath, flashing a bit of her bare breasts. Tying the whole look together was a sparkly charcoal sequin and tweed blazer, which she kept open.

She headed to a fan event in London on May 31, to celebrate the release of her new EP, She Is Coming, when she wore a super tiny and tight, distressed white cropped tank top. The front of the wife-beater featured a big neon green Louis Vuitton symbol, while the bottom of the tank top was completely cutoff, putting her bare toned abs on full display. The singer paired the tiny top with a high-waisted denim skirt that was super short and featured a frayed hem. In true Miley style, though, her accessories completed this cool look. She rocked a pair of white leather, knee-high cowboy boots with heels, a bunch of chunky chain necklaces with cool medallions, chunky rings and bracelets, and oversized gold sunglasses. As for her glam, Miley let her hair natural blonde highlighted hair down in effortless beach waves with her bangs in the front.