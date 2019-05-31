Miley Cyrus flaunted her amazingly toned body in a tiny crop top, denim mini skirt & knee-high white cowboy boots, when she headed to a fan event in London on May 31.

Miley Cyrus, 26, dropped her new EP, She Is Coming, today, May 31, and the singer headed to a fan event in London to celebrate the release. For the event, Miley opted to wear a super tiny and tight, distressed white cropped tank top. The front of the wife-beater featured a big neon green Louis Vuitton symbol, while the bottom of the tank top was completely cutoff, putting her bare toned abs on full display. The singer paired the tiny top with a high-waisted denim skirt that was super short and featured a frayed hem. In true Miley style, though, her accessories completed this cool look. She rocked a pair of white leather, knee-high cowboy boots with heels, a bunch of chunky chain necklaces with cool medallions, chunky rings and bracelets, and oversized gold sunglasses. As for her glam, Miley let her hair natural blonde highlighted hair down in effortless beach waves with her bangs in the front.

Miley has been slaying her outfits lately while promoting her new EP, and just last night she headed to Capital Radio in London on May 30 when she opted to wear a pair of high-waisted, skin-tight black straight-leg trousers, which she paired with a metallic green corset cropped tank and layers of massive chain necklaces that she’s been wearing these past few days. She topped her look off with a black blazer and black leather heeled booties.

Just the other day, Miley went full blown ’70s when she went to dinner at Gymkhana in London on May 28. The songstress rocked a seriously retro outfit featuring high-waisted satin, navy blue wide-leg trousers with flares at the hems. She paired her bottoms with a tiny white cropped T-shirt and threw on a purple and orange jacquard cropped vest on top. The vest was the center of attention, as it was metallic and lined with a gold braided trim. She accessorized her look with over the top pieces including her go-to layered chain necklaces with bright colored diamond medallions including a pair of hot pink lips and a massive Chanel logo. Miley topped her look off with a pair of huge black aviator teardrop sunglasses with orange lenses and pointy-toed black Cape Robbin Boas Python Print Boots. As for Miley’s glam, she switched up her look when she rocked a messy bun on the top of her head, leaving her front bangs straight in front of her face.

We have been loving Miley’s funky outfits lately and it perfectly suits her new EP, She Is Coming, which officially came out today, May 31.