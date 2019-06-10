Lindsay Ell Admits Brantley Gilbert Is Now ‘Family’ After Success Of ‘What Happens In A Small Town’

We caught up with Lindsay Ell EXCLUSIVELY at CMA Fest to talk all about what it was like to collaborate with Brantley Gilbert, what’s inspiring her new music and much more!

Lindsay Ell and Brantley Gilbert are currently enjoying the success of their song, “What Happens in a Small Town,” and it’s helped them form quite a close bond. “Brantley is such a sweetheart of a human being,” Lindsay told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY ahead of her performance at Ascend Amphitheater during the 2019 CMA Music Festival. “I always say I’m ruining his rocker image because he’s just, like, a teddy bear! At the heart, he’s so funny and sweet. I feel like I’ve gained a big brother in my life and we’ve had so much fun being able to perform this live and shoot the music video. Him and Amber, his sweet wife, have really become part of my family.”

The country singers had the chance to perform “What Happens in a Small Town” on the big stage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest, and are continuing to ride the high of how well its doing on the charts. However, fans are also anxiously waiting for new solo music from Lindsay, as it’s almost been two years since she put out her debut record. “I’ve been writing a lot,” she dished. “I’m about to get in the studio and start recording. I’m so excited about that. I’m so ready. I’m so ready to get some of this music out. So, after “Small Town,” we’ll definitely have a new single with a full album to follow!”

A lot has happened in Lindsay’s life since the time he 2017 record dropped, so she’s had plenty to draw inspiration from as she’s been writing the new music. “I’ve been single for the past year and a half, I just turned 30 — I don’t even want to say that number — but I feel like I’m finally coming into who I am,” she admitted. “I’m finally figuring that out and not being ashamed of it. Being able to step into your shoes and feel confident about it is such a cool place to be. I’ve been writing all around that.”

Fans will be able to catch Lindsay and Brantley performing “What Happens in a Small Town” when the CMA Music Festival airs on Aug. 4 on ABC. “CMA Fest is one of the weekends of the year when I realize how lucky we are to do this,” the 30-year-old gushed. “The reason we all have jobs in this industry is because of the fans, and you have fans who’ve flown here from all over the world to be here this week. That’s truly the reason why any of us can all be in this room tonight. I feel so blessed to be able to be part of CMA Fest, let alone be able to play for all of these fans during it.”