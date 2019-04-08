Lindsay Ell Talks ‘Personal’ New Music & How ‘Incredible’ It Was To Bring Country Music Overseas

Straight off a whirlwind overseas tour, Lindsay Ell hit up the ACM Awards on April 7, where she chatted with us EXCLUSIVELY about the ‘amazing’ experience, as well as what’s to come with her new music.

It’s been a crazy year for Lindsay Ell so far, as she spent over a month playing shows all over the world — from Australia to New Zealand to Tokyo and more! “We flew 40,000 miles, 20 shows, 32 days,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on the ACM Awards red carpet. “It was incredible. We were able to bring country music to a lot of places that don’t get it often. I just feel like we planted so many good seeds. We got to see country music fans where you normally wouldn’t think there are a lot of them. Tokyo is so excited about country music and it’s amazing to be able to feel like we’re starting a wave there.”

Amidst all that, Lindsay is celebrating the success of her new song, “What Happens in a Small Town,” which she collaborated on with Brantley Gilbert. However, it won’t be long before we hear some more new music from her. “We’re so excited we just hit Top 25, but right after, I’ll be releasing new music,” she confirmed. “I’m in the studio recording as we speak and I can’t wait for you guys to hear it.”

Lindsay released her album, The Project, in August 2017, but she’s been through a lot since then, which has massively inspired the music that’s to come. “I’ve have so much happen in my personal life in the last year and a half,” she admitted. “Form dating to not dating to health scares and being in and out of the hospital. So a lot of that is going to be reflected on this next record. I feel like I just want to talk about what’s going on in my life and fans can identify with that.”

Lindsay was nominated for the New Female Vocalist of the Year award at this year’s ACMs, and although she lost to Ashley McBryde, she couldn’t have been more grateful for the entire experience. “I’ve been watching the ACMs ever since I was a little girl, so to walk this carpet as a first time nominee feels so surreal,” she gushed. “I’m so grateful to be here tonight and to be celebrating with my friends.”