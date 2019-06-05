Priyanka Chopra, 36, Says She Still Gets Criticized For Being 10 Years Older Than Nick Jonas, 26

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married for six months but in an interview with ‘InStyle’ she revealed that she’s getting hate for being 10 years older than her hubby and made a point about why it’s not fair.

Priyanka Chopra, 36, married her dream man, Nick Jonas, 26, in Dec. 2018, but not everyone feels they’re the perfect match. The actress sat down with InStyle magazine to open up about her marriage and how the 10-year age difference between her and her singer husband still has some people judging their love. “People gave us a lot of s–t about that and still do,” she said in the interview. “I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it.”

In addition to the age discrimination she and nick have been facing, some critics have been questioning whether or not their love is real. One media outlet even released a story with the headline, “Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Love for Real?” shortly after they married, and it understandably set Priyanka, Nick, and their families off. “Nick, Joe [Jonas], Sophie [Turner], my mom, his parents, everyone was there furiously typing on their phones,” she said about their reactions to the article. “They were so mad.”

Their actions led to the author apologizing and changing things in the piece, but Priyanka eventually stopped letting it bother her. “Commenting on some stupidity means it eventually becomes important because I gave it importance,” she explained. “A lot of people don’t understand that way of thinking. It’s not a myopic thought … it’s a long-term plan.”

Priyanka’s healthy attitude about criticism is beneficial considering she encounters it a lot from being in the public eye. “Obviously, the purpose in life is to be happy,” she told InStyle. “Nobody put you on this earth to feel like sh*t. I think the point of existence is to make the journey the best that you can. Create your own circumstances.”