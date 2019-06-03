‘KUWTK’: Kourtney Spills That Kendall & Kylie Have ‘Finsta’ Accounts & Fans Are Dying To Find Them

After Kourtney Kardashian revealed that Kendall and Kylie Jenner have secret Instagram accounts on the June 2 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ fans are searching high and low to find them!

Kourtney Kardashian totally exposed her sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, during the June 2 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — she was having a conversation with Kim Kardashian when she revealed that the girls have Finsta accounts! A Finsta is a private account meant just for someone’s close circle, and Kourtney even blabbed the name of Kendall and Kylie’s, although it was bleeped out when the episode aired. In the scene, Kourtney tried to get Kim to come up with a handle for a Finsta of her own, but it’s unclear if she ever made one.

Khloe Kardashian live-tweeted the episode, and revealed that she has a Finsta, as well. “Kourtney made me a Finsta when we were drunk and I’ve only used it once,” she wrote. “To me, it’s pointless.” The Kardashians are super public with almost every aspect of their lives, but we don’t blame them for wanting to keep a few things a bit more private and only let their close friends and family members in! Of course, once Kourtney confirmed that the Finsta accounts exist, fans began attempting to find them. “I need to figure out Kylie Jenner’s finsta page,” one person wrote. “We could be finsta buddies.”

Other people tweeted directly at Kylie and Kendall and asked them to share their Finsta handles, and several people also laughed at the fact that the names of the Finsta accounts were bleeped out during KUWTK. “They bleeped out Kylie’s finsta on KUWTK lmao,” someone tweeted.

For now, it looks like we’ll have to just keep up with Kendall and Kylie on their public Instagram accounts, but they post quite enough on there to hold us over!