Stormi Webster, 1, Hospitalized: Kylie Jenner Reveals Why Her Little Girl Was Rushed To The ER

Kylie Jenner Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, was hospitalized after suffering an allergic reaction on June 2. Kylie revealed in a message that she ‘spent the day’ at the hospital with her baby girl.

There’s nothing like a mother’s love. Kylie Jenner, 21, posted a photo on her Instagram Story of daughter Stormi Webster, 1, sleeping and revealed in a heartfelt message that her baby girl had to be rushed to the ER. “Spent the day in the hospital with my baby,” Kylie captioned the photo of Stormi. “She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home. Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way.”

Just before she shared the news about Stormi’s sudden hospitalization, Kylie posted a video of the sun setting and wrote, “Blessed beyond words. Thank you God. I believe in being a reflection of what you’d like to receive. If you want love, give love. If you want success, wish success.”

Kylie has loved every single minute of motherhood so far. For her second Mother’s Day, the makeup mogul gushed on Instagram that having Stormi was “the best thing I’ve ever done” and added that being a mother is her “greatest role in this life.”

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie definitely wants to have more kids so Stormi can have some siblings. “She’s very, very hands-on and her love for Stormi is like no other. She truly believes she was put on this planet to be a mom,” a source close to Kylie revealed. “She’s very comfortable with where things are at, however, she has expressed the itch for being ready for baby #2. She wants Stormi to have a sibling close in age like she did with Kendall [Jenner].”