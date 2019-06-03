Ammika Harris Struggles To Sing Along To A Chris Brown Song Despite Rumors They’re Dating –Watch

It looks like Chris Brown’s rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris, might need to brush up on the singer’s discography. She was spotted partying it up to his music but stumbled through some of the key lyrics.

Despite being dubbed Chris Brown’s “baby mama,” Ammika Harris, 25, could use a refresher when it comes to his music. The social media maven and long-rumored beau to the singer was spotted out at a nightclub, where she videotaped herself singing along to one of his tracks. However, the model appeared to struggle with some of the lyrics despite it being one of his well-known songs. As she sang along to “Show Me,” Chris’ song with Kid Ink, she seemed unsure of the words and it made for quite the awkward moment.

We can only wonder what Chris would think about Ammika’s unfamiliarity with his music, but the singer’s fans were sure to share their thoughts. One fan account that reposted the clip said that they were appalled. “bae was turnin up inna club & was appalled tht they played his song but not as appalled i was wen i realized she didn’t kno the lyrics,” they wrote on Instagram. Another fan went as far to say as Chris should leave her due to the awkward video. “He needa dump her….how she dont know the words and still post it??😂,” they wrote in a comment.

However, something tells us that Chris is going to let this one roll right off his shoulders. He seems to be unbelievably smitten with his lady, and has even publicly proclaimed his admiration for her. Everyone took notice when he commented on a May 8 Instagram photo of her with the words “BM BAD,” sparking rumors that they were expecting a baby together.

Chris Brown is already a dad to five-year-old Royalty, but even members of his own circle are starting to suspect he may have another child on the way. A source close to the rapper revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that their closest friends think that the pregnancy rumors could ring true. “Chris is dropping a lot of hints that he’s going to be a dad again,” our insider spilled. “At first everyone assumed he was just being sweet to Ammika and calling her his ‘baby mamma’ because they’re long distance and they were having some issues, but now it’s getting to the point where his friends are all starting to really suspect that it’s true, that Ammika is really having his baby.” If these two are truly in it for the long haul, here’s to hoping that Ammika brushes up on the singer’s discography.