Chris Brown Nuzzles Royalty, 5, As She Sits In His Lap For Sweet New Photo

Who’s daddy’s favorite girl? Chris Brown looked like one proud papa as he cuddled his adorable 5-year-old daughter, Royalty, for a new cute pic!

Chris. Brown, 30, didn’t have much to say when he posted a picture of him nuzzling Royalty Brown, 5, on June 2. All he included in the Instagram post’s caption was a heart emoji, and really, that was all he needed. Though Chris’s life has had some serious highs and even more seriously lows since Royalty came into his life, one thing has stayed constant: the love he has for his daughter. In fact, since a picture is worth a thousand words, Chris could probably use this photo of his smiling daughter to write a full novel about how much he’s proud of Royalty.

This daddy-daughter photo comes after Royalty achieved a significant milestone: she lost her first tooth! “I lost my first [tooth] today!” RoRo posted to her verified Instagram account (because all 5-year-olds need a blue checkmark) on May 30. The youngster’s face lit up, as her smile showed the gap where a tooth once was. It’s unclear what the Tooth Fairy brought Royalty, but knowing that she’s Chris Brown’s daughter, she probably got the keys to her own pint-sized Mercedes wagon. She recently showed off her driving skills while behind the wheel of a pink Barbie car. Perhaps she’s ready for the real thing?

Or perhaps she’s ready for her own recording contract? The daughter of Chris Brown inherited his pipes, it seems, as she put her growing singing talents on display during a Mother’s Day concert on May 10. “M-O-M. M-O-M. Mommy’s my best friend. We play games. We go to the park, and the fun just never ends. M-O-M, It feels so good, it feels so safe you’re the best mom in the land,” she sang at the top of her lungs.

Time just flies – it seems like it was yesterday that everyone learned that Chris fathered a child with Nia Guzman, while he was still involved with Karrueche Tran. After Karrueche dumped Chris – and after some ugliness between them that resulted in her in getting a restraining order – Chris has moved on. He and Ammika Harris, 26, have struck up a relationship, and some of Chris’s friends think that this romance is about to give Royalty a baby brother or sister. “Chris is dropping a lot of hints that he’s going to be a dad again,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, saying that despite them being long distance, Chris has referred to Ammika as his “baby mama.” While some of Chris’s friends thought he was just being cute, the source says “it’s getting to the point where his friends are all starting to really suspect that it’s true, that Ammika is really having his baby.”