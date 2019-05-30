NeNe Leakes & Cynthia Bailey Agree To Attend NYC Pride Event Together Despite ‘RHOA’ Feud

Despite their ongoing feud, ‘RHOA’ stars NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey will ride on a float together during the New York City Pride March on June 30. And they’re ‘not at all worried’ about it being awkward.

“NeNe [Leakes] and Cynthia [Bailey] are both happy, and not at all worried about riding the same float together for Bravo to celebrate WorldPride,” a source close to the cast told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, following Bravo’s announcement about the NYC Pride March float on May 29. “They were both fully aware the other was asked to participate, so there are no surprises for either of them.” Bravo made the announcement less than 24 hours ago, when the network revealed that it would pay tribute to WorldPride — “the largest Pride celebration in the world, marking the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising and 50 years of LGBTQIA+ liberation, with social, digital and on-air content throughout June, culminating with a Bravo float in the New York City Pride March on Sunday, June 30.” The float, which will be led by Andy Cohen, will host 15 Bravolebrities, including NeNe, Cynthia and their RHOA co-star, Eva Marcille. For any fan of the series, that was likely shocking to learn, as NeNe and Cynthia’s friendship came to an end as Season 11 came to a close just a few weeks ago.

But alas, our source said, “Both ladies know it’s all about WorldPride and everyone coming together to support and celebrate the LGBTQ community and all the progress that’s been accomplished. Plus, there will be other talent there whom they are both friends with, so it’ll be fine, but as of now, Cynthia has no plans to speak to NeNe.” So they’ll basically be standing on the same float, but might not interact with each other. Our source added, “They’ve been in the same room since the reunion, so they aren’t at all worried about any sort of awkward run-in. They know the day isn’t about them and they are both professional ladies who won’t start drama at an event like this.”

However, just because they’re willing to stand on the same float together, doesn’t mean everything is okay between them. Our source explained, “There hasn’t been any conversation since the RHOA reunion and Cynthia still isn’t following NeNe on social media. Cynthia still thinks this entire fight is ridiculous and she’s honestly lost and confused over it though NeNe doesn’t see why she feels that way. Nene reached out once about 6 weeks ago, but Cynthia just felt it wasn’t sincere so she chose not to reply. Having said that, the door is open for repair — they both know they probably will talk at some point, but neither feels their relationship will ever go back to where it was.”

NeNe, 51, and Cynthia, 52, were friends for years, but they’ve been feuding since the latest RHOA reunion. NeNe unfollowed most of her co-stars on social media after she felt “betrayed” by them, following their interaction with former RHOA star Kenya Moore at a party, which was filmed for the season finale.