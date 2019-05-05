‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey & NeNe Leakes Nearly Have ‘Uncomfortable’ Run-In At Kentucky Derby Party
‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ stars Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes showed up to the same Kentucky Derby party in the midst of their headline-making feud on May 4 and they both noticed each other at the event.
A showdown between Cynthia Bailey, 52, and NeNe Leakes, 51, almost happened at a Kentucky Derby party on May 4! The feuding Real Housewives of Atlanta stars were invited to the same bash, and after they both decided to show up, things could have gotten very tense very fast, but luckily, the ladies decided to basically ignore each other the whole time they were there and didn’t even make eye contact.
“Cynthia and Nene had what could’ve been a very uncomfortable run-in at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4th, but it was very brief,” a source close to the RHOA cast EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The two were invited to the same party and both saw one another but didn’t make eye contact or say hello. They saw each other in passing as they both are friends with the family who hosted the party. Neither tried to start any drama and just kept to themselves and acted like the other wasn’t even there. Neither made an attempt to talk to the other whatsoever. Cynthia was with boyfriend Mike Hill and RHOA co-star Tanya [Sam] and fiance’ Paul [Judge] while Nene was with friends. Nobody seemed to be bothered by the other being there, but they acted like total strangers which is sad. The two still haven’t seen each other since the reunion.”