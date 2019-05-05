‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey & NeNe Leakes Nearly Have ‘Uncomfortable’ Run-In At Kentucky Derby Party

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ stars Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes showed up to the same Kentucky Derby party in the midst of their headline-making feud on May 4 and they both noticed each other at the event.

A showdown between Cynthia Bailey, 52, and NeNe Leakes, 51, almost happened at a Kentucky Derby party on May 4! The feuding Real Housewives of Atlanta stars were invited to the same bash, and after they both decided to show up, things could have gotten very tense very fast, but luckily, the ladies decided to basically ignore each other the whole time they were there and didn’t even make eye contact.

“Cynthia and Nene had what could’ve been a very uncomfortable run-in at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4th, but it was very brief,” a source close to the RHOA cast EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The two were invited to the same party and both saw one another but didn’t make eye contact or say hello. They saw each other in passing as they both are friends with the family who hosted the party. Neither tried to start any drama and just kept to themselves and acted like the other wasn’t even there. Neither made an attempt to talk to the other whatsoever. Cynthia was with boyfriend Mike Hill and RHOA co-star Tanya [Sam] and fiance’ Paul [Judge] while Nene was with friends. Nobody seemed to be bothered by the other being there, but they acted like total strangers which is sad. The two still haven’t seen each other since the reunion.”

Kenya Moore, 48, to her wine cooler party and intentionally not saying anything about it when she knew NeNe wasn’t getting along with Kenya. Cynthia has denied this but it caused the two to stop talking to each other for weeks, so it was definitely a bit awkward when they were both at the same party but didn’t interact at all. Since the reunion, Nene has also accused Cynthia of Cynthia and NeNe got into an epic blowout argument at the reunion after NeNe accused Cynthia of inviting fellow co-star, 48, to her wine cooler party and intentionally not saying anything about it when she knew NeNe wasn’t getting along with Kenya. Cynthia has denied this but it caused the two to stop talking to each other for weeks, so it was definitely a bit awkward when they were both at the same party but didn’t interact at all. Since the reunion, Nene has also accused Cynthia of faking an upcoming engagement to secure her spot on RHOA, which made things even more tense between them.

Now that the new season of RHOA is almost set to start filming, all eyes will most likely be on Cynthia and NeNe’s feud, and the recent Kentucky Derby party may have provided some clues as to what other things we can expect on the show, including newcomer Tanya’s future. Cynthia hanging out with Tanya at the party may indicate that she’ll continue to be featured on the show, but according to our source, things about her fate are still unclear. “There have been more discussions about bringing Tanya back. It looks like she’ll be back, but it’s still unclear if she’s keeping her peach or will be demoted to being a friend,” the source said. “Cynthia and NeNe are really looking forward to filming the next season when it starts back up in June. It should be interesting to say the least.”