‘RHOA’ Reunion: Porsha Williams Attacks NeNe Leakes — ‘You Haven’t Been Supportive’

NeNe Leakes was the odd woman out during the April 7 reunion special for ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’, when a number of the ladies called her out for her shady behavior.

Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes have had an off-again/on-again friendship over the years on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and they were definitely experiencing one of their off phases while filming part one of the series’ reunion special, which aired on April 7. The ladies actually started arguing quickly — especially after Porsha accused NeNe of not being a supportive friend. It all started when host Andy Cohen had asked NeNe if she was checking in on a then-pregnant Porsha, and NeNe basically said no. Then, Andy acknowledged that NeNe wasn’t at Porsha’s baby shower.

“She ain’t been to s***. You ain’t been to nothing for me,” Porsha said, telling Andy that NeNe’s absence actually hurt her feelings. “I’m being real. I noticed a pattern after the baby shower. I go to NeNe’s events. However, last year, I had the vegan dinner, [and] she didn’t come. Sex reveal? She didn’t come. She didn’t come to the baby shower. She likes to tell people that I am not a supportive friend. [But], you have not been supportive of me either.” And NeNe didn’t like Porsha’s diss, as she immediately shot back and said, “You haven’t been supportive. Ask the the rest of your cast whether they think you’ve been very supportive. I’m telling you that I don’t think you are supportive.”

But Porsha’s not the only one NeNe butted heads with during part one of the reunion. She also faced off against Cynthia Bailey, when everyone asked NeNe if she was referencing Cynthia in a tweet about a “close friend” who seemed “insecure”. NeNe denied she was talking about Cynthia because she’d never refer to her as a “close friend,” which is something that actually surprised Cynthia. Cynthia couldn’t believe that NeNe didn’t see them as good friends, but as evidenced by the first few minutes of this week’s episode, NeNe is still upset over the fact that Cynthia allegedly knew Kenya Moore was going to her wine cooler event and help the information from NeNe. (Cynthia denied knowing Kenya was attending, but footage from the night made it appear as though she did know.)

Other than those two fights, NeNe kept quiet most of the night, and a few of the ladies just spent the hour rehashing their season-long arcs — but we can only imagine things will be taken to another level next week. Part 2 of the RHOA reunion special airs next Sunday, April 14, at 8pm on Bravo!