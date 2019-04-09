NeNe Leakes Accuses Cynthia Bailey Of Faking Engagement To Secure Another Season On ‘RHOA’

NeNe Leakes threw major shade at Cynthia Bailey during an appearance on ‘The Talk’, when she claimed Cynthia is teasing her eventual engagement to secure her spot on ‘RHOA’.

It’s no secret that NeNe Leakes, 51, and Cynthia Bailey, 52, are on the outs right now, following their season-ending fight on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but we were still shocked by what NeNe said about Cynthia during her April 8 appearance on The Talk. During a sit-down interview with the hosts of the ABC talk show, NeNe talked about Cynthia and boyfriend Mike Hill‘s impending engagement. He hasn’t yet proposed, but Cynthia’s said she plans on getting married within the next year. NeNe, however, thinks it’s all for publicity, as she told Eve, “I would announce the same thing if I was trying to get another season on the show. Everybody has to have a storyline.”

Then, Sheryl Underwood asked, “Are you saying [the relationship] is not real?” And even though NeNe wouldn’t flat out say such a thing, she did allude to that by saying, “I’m not saying it’s not real. I’m just saying, people do anything for money, honey.” Then, NeNe laughed and gave a high five to Sharon Osbourne, who seemed to love the shade that NeNe threw.

And since NeNe’s appearance came just one day after the first part of the reunion special aired, the ladies asked her how she felt about it. She revealed, “All the cast members know and producers know, I don’t love the reunion. And it was something that I went to them and said, ‘Can we have a reunion?’ I basically helped create it and now I hate it… I know when I walk out there the gun is pointed at my head, because I am the original ‘housewife.'”

But despite all the drama she faces on the show, NeNe has no plans to leave the series. She said, “Oh yeah, this is my show. Whether they want to receive it and accept it, I started this show…The only way I don’t return is if they didn’t want me back.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 reunion part two airs Sunday, April 14, on Bravo, at 8:00 p.m. ET.