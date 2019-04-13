Cynthia Bailey Thinks Feud With NeNe Leakes Is ‘Stupid Nonsense’– Why She Still Wants Her On ‘RHOA’

‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey has no hard feelings for co-star NeNe Leakes despite the recent friction that’s been going on between them, and she EXCLUSIVELY told HL how she sees things ending up in the future.

Cynthia Bailey, 52, is ready to move on from the drama regarding her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, NeNe Leakes, 51, and she thinks letting go of hard feelings and taking a break is the way to do it. The reality beauty sat down for an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on Apr. 10, and she opened up about her feelings on the latest feud between NeNe and her cast mates, including herself, that’s recently been making headlines and even causing many fans to wonder if NeNe is ready to leave the show.

“I wish her well, I wish Gregg [Leakes] continued health,” Cynthia said about NeNe and her husband, who is currently battling stage 3 colon cancer. “I want her to be happy because I am going to be happy with or without her. I wish that reciprocity was there. I really, truly pray for her and wish her well. This is petty, high school, stupid nonsense. I’m always going to love Nene. I think Nene is great for the show. I still think she’s great and we don’t have to be friends and that’s OK.”

Although Cynthia wishes NeNe the best and wants her to stay on the show, she expressed that she still thinks it would be good to take a step back from her and stay in a healthy frame of mind. “I think at this point, the break would be good. I don’t see us getting past this anytime soon and that’s fine because I’m in a good place,” she admitted. She also made sure to point out that she feels she did “absolutely nothing wrong” in the situation.

The recent drama between NeNe and Cynthia started during the season finale of RHOA, which aired in Mar. In the episode, NeNe got upset with Cynthia for inviting former co-star Kenya Moore, 48, to a wine cooler event she hosted, even though she knew that NeNe had been arguing with Kenya over social media in the weeks prior. Although Cynthia told NeNe she didn’t know Kenya was coming, she was caught on a hot mic telling co-star Kandi Burruss, and the reunion after the finale brought out all the drama even more so. If that wasn’t enough, NeNe threw some major shade at Cynthia during her Apr. 8 appearance on The Talk when she claimed Cynthia has been teasing an engagement to her boyfriend Mike Hill, to make sure she has a spot in the upcoming season of RHOA.

With all this drama, it’s good to know Cynthia is not taking it too seriously and remaining clear-headed and calm! It will definitely be interesting to see where things go from here.