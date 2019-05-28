Beth Chapman Admits Some Of Her ‘Family’ Have Made Things ‘Worse’ For Her While Battling Cancer

The drama between Beth Chapman and her stepdaughter is literally killing her, as Dog The Bounty Hunter’s wife says it’s only making her fight against throat cancer ‘worse.’

The recent public clash between Beth Chapman, 51, and her stepdaughter, Lyssa Chapman, 31, is not helping Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s wife defeat her Stage II throat cancer. It might actually be aiding the disease. “I am fighting breast cancer,” a sympathetic fan tweeted to Beth on May 28. “Some family members just are awful. Someone in my family claims that it is just drama when you are so sick in [the] hospital from treatments & almost die is far from drama. [Beth] you are in my prayers. Stay strong.” In response to this, Beth replied, “Yes I agree there is very insensitive talk that goes on amongst family members that’s not appropriate for the person going through it.”

“It actually makes things worse,” she added. Beth’s response comes after Lyssa — who Beth accused of not inviting her and Duane to their granddaughter’s high school graduation – posted an interesting message on Instagram. “Thanks for your opinion,” Lyssa captioned a photo that blended the words “Thank You” and “F*ck You” together. Whether that was directed to her family or the many of fans weighing in on her very-public dispute remains unclear. However, it’s apparent that there’s some trouble with the Chapmans.

Beth first let the public know there was a rift between her and Lyssa (who Beth calls her “daughter,” as she often refers to her stepchildren as “bonus” kids) on May 23. “I’m very disappointed today,” she tweeted. “[K]nowing that not only did my daughter [Lyssa] not acknowledge me on Mother’s Day yet texted some of my friends wishing them an HMD. She [also] decides to exclude her dad and I from [Lyssa’s daughter Abbie Mae Chapman, 17] graduation…. I would have moved a mountain to be there.”

After Beth’s initial rounds of tweets, Lyssa attempted to defend herself by sharing a screenshot of the text she sent Beth on Mother’s Day, which read, “Happy mother’s day I love U grandma.” Beth said that this message was from Maddie, and that Lyssa “did nothing as usual.” In response to that, Lyssa posted one final message. “I have your Mother’s Day text and other unanswered messages to you. I will tell you what I have told you before and that is – life is short, you should focus on the good things. I’m not going to battle with you ever again. … You want to talk, you got my number.”

When some fans questioned why Beth decided to air this dirty laundry in public, she said she went to Twitter “Because she doesn’t answer my calls and has us blocked, so I’m going to reach my child how I see fit.” As it turns out, Beth felt that going on such a public forum “was the only way to get her message across to Lyssa,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “All she ever wants is for her whole family to come together and be able to have as much time together as possible.”