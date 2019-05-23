Beth Chapman Admits Nasty Feud With Stepdaughter Has Escalated As She Battles Cancer

As if being diagnosed with stage II throat cancer wasn’t bad enough, Beth Chapman says her relationship with stepdaughter Lyssa Chapman has fallen apart. Beth even claims that Lyssa didn’t call her on Mother’s Day!

“I’m very disappointed today,” Beth Chapman, 51, tweeted on May 23. The wife of Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, 66, took to Twitter to air some dirty laundry with her stepdaughter, Lyssa Chapman, 31. “[K]nowing that not only did my daughter @BabyLyssaC not acknowledge me on Mother’s Day yet texted some of my friends wishing them a HMD. She [also] decides to exclude her dad and I from [Lyssa’s daughter Abbie Mae Chapman, 16] graduation on Friday. I would have moved a mountain to be there.”

“[I’ve] only got a few things to look forward too. Our kids can be hurtful sometimes. I just hate that the grandkids get tied up in mom’s mess,” she said when replying to a fan. When asked why Beth decided to post her message on a public forum like Twitter, Beth said she had no choice. “Because she doesn’t answer my calls and has us blocked, so I’m going to reach my child how e Er I see fit.” Later, when responding to a fan who said to not “sweat the small stuff,” Beth said that “not being invited to my granddaughter’s graduation when she graduating a year early is a huge milestone to miss. I’ll decide what’s best for me to get upset about.”

Lyssa, commonly known as “Baby Lyssa,” is Duane’s daughter with his third wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain, who was married to Dog from 1982 to 1991. Lyssa hasn’t had the best relationship with Dog and Beth. “I [falsely] accused my father of raping me when I was 11,” she told Fox News in 2016. “I had been molested by a friend of his. It was a horrible life that I never wanted to go back to, living with him and Beth and the fighting and the drugs. When I got to my mother’s, although she drank, it was much more peaceful. I was in school, I had friends, I was willing to do anything to not go back.”

Lyssa apparently patched up her relationship with her father and Beth, as she posted a supportive message to her Instagram in November 2018 that included the hashtags “F*CKcancer” and “hugyourmom.” (Btw, Beth frequently refers to her stepchildren as her “bonus” kids, as she has two children from her previous marriage.)

“I’m very surprised by the many friends here who were not held in the highest of honor on mother day,” Beth tweeted after hearing so many mothers share their own stories of neglect. “People, what are we teaching our kids? Where are the fathers to explain the importance of a mother? You only get one and sometimes a bonus mom. it’s the most hurtful act to not acknowledge the woman who gave you life or the who saved it.”

“It’s a thankless job, sometimes, and one that requires [patience] and forgiveness,” she added. “I’ve been blessed with my kids and my bonus kids. I love them all equally. My life would not have been the same without them. However, in the end, when they are not there, you wonder if you ever meant anything to them at all.”

Lyssa is currently engaged to Leiana Evensen. She was previously married to Brahman ”Bo” Galanti from 2009 to 2011. When Lyssa filed for divorce, Beth, while talking to Radar Online, accused Bo of being “abusive” towards her stepdaughter.