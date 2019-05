Kim Kardashian: What She’s Doing To Avoid ‘Sibling Rivalry’ Amongst Her 4 Kids

Kim Kardashian, 38, enjoyed a day out at Disneyland with North, 5, and Saint, 3 on May 22nd — less than 2 weeks after welcoming baby Psalm. While the newborn stayed home, along with Chicago, 1, Kim and her two oldest kids had a blast at the theme park celebrating the birthday of a family friend. Spending the day at the happiest place on earth was the “perfect” chance for Kim to give them some “extra attention” because, according to a source close to the KKW Beauty founder she’s “doing all she can to make sure that each of her kids feel extra special right now. She’s determined to avoid any sibling rivalry issues so she’s making sure to give her older kids extra attention. The trip to Disneyland was perfect timing because North and Saint both love going to the park and so does Kim so it was such a fun and memorable way to spend time with them. She wants to make sure they get as much attention as possible from her right now.”

Sibling rivalry is an issue Kim knows a lot about because it took a long time for North to accept Saint. Thanks to a lot of effort on Kim’s part the siblings get along well now, but Kim admitted, during a 2017 episode of Live with Kelly & Ryan, that it was a real struggle . “Kim learned a ton about sibling rivalry and how to nip it in the bud,” says our source. “And she’s putting everything she’s learned into practice and so far so good. The kids are adjusting well, but Kim knows it’s an ongoing process so she’s very tuned into their needs right now. She’s making sure to give them the attention they’re craving. It’s not an easy balancing act but she’s a mom of four so it’s the way it has to be.”

A second source close to the mom-trepreneur explains why the day at Disneyland is especially meaningful to her. “Kim is definitely making sure all her kids are not left out when it comes to the attention she gives them all. Kim has learned over the years how to be a great mother and she is just going with her instincts and to treat North and Saint to a really fun day at Disney is just what the doctor ordered. She wants them to be happy now that Psalm is in their world and she just wants one happy family and doing these things like going to Disney may seem little but it is actually going a long way in making a great family dynamic.”