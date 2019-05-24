Kim Kardashian: What She’s Doing To Avoid ‘Sibling Rivalry’ Amongst Her 4 Kids

After welcoming her fourth child via surrogate on May 10, Kim Kardashian is taking a maternity leave. But she’s not just spending her time off bonding with baby Psalm West.

Kim Kardashian, 38, enjoyed a day out at Disneyland with North, 5, and Saint, 3 on May 22nd — less than 2 weeks after welcoming baby Psalm. While the newborn stayed home, along with Chicago, 1, Kim and her two oldest kids had a blast at the theme park celebrating the birthday of a family friend. Spending the day at the happiest place on earth was the “perfect” chance for Kim to give them some “extra attention” because, according to a source close to the KKW Beauty founder she’s “doing all she can to make sure that each of her kids feel extra special right now. She’s determined to avoid any sibling rivalry issues so she’s making sure to give her older kids extra attention. The trip to Disneyland was perfect timing because North and Saint both love going to the park and so does Kim so it was such a fun and memorable way to spend time with them. She wants to make sure they get as much attention as possible from her right now.”