Kim Kardashian and five-year-old daughter North West were an adorable sight to see on May 22 when they spent some fun time in Disneyland for a friend’s birthday celebration.

Kim Kardashian, 38, and North West, 5, were the cutest mommy-daughter duo on the planet when they walked hand-in-hand at Disneyland on May 22! The brunette cuties were at the Happiest Place on Earth to help celebrate a friend’s birthday, and from the looks on their faces, they really seemed to enjoy themselves! Kim looked comfortable but cool in a white tank top under a white jacket and baggy white pants for the outing while little North rocked black Mickey Mouse ears, a black and white zebra tank top, and dark jeans. Check out the cute pics of Kim and North HERE!

In addition to strolling around the park, Kim and North had fun riding on the many rides, hanging out with Mickey Mouse and enjoying Mexican food. At one point, Kim was pushing around a stroller but it didn’t belong to her newest born son Psalm. She kept him at home while she went on the outing but still managed to show off her mommy duties with North and some of the other children in attendance.

This isn’t the first time Kim and North have enjoyed some alone time together. They recently attended Kim’s friend’s wedding in Sherman Oaks, CA in Mar. They looked gorgeous during the outing with Kim wearing a gray sleeveless crop top and matching long skirt and North wearing a light pink dress with a long poofy tutu like bottom. The daughter of Kanye West also wore a flower crown in her curly hair and matching pink boots, making her the coolest little girl at the festivities! Kim topped off her own look with some pretty gold bracelets.