‘Floribama Shore’s Codi & Kirk Admit They Wanted To One-Up Nilsa & Aimee On ‘How Far Is Tattoo Far?’

We caught up with Codi Butts and Kirk Medas about their latest TV venture on ‘How Far Is Tattoo Far?’ and got EXCLUSIVE scoop about how their fellow ‘Floribama Shore’ castmates inspired them to participate!

Codi Butts and Kirk Medas from Floribama Shore will be featured on the season 2 premiere of How Far is Tattoo Far? on May 23, but they’re not the first from their cast to try out the risky TV show! Last season, Nilsa Prowant and Aimee Hall participated, and are now permanently inked with tattoos designed by each other. “Nilsa and Aimee did basic b*** tattoos for each other,” Codi explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I was like….no. If someone wants to represent Floribama Shore, me and Kirk will REALLY go after each other. So that was the intention — to one-up Nilsa and Aimee. For anyone who watches How Far Is Tattoo Far?, we want them to think of Floribama Shore as Codi and Kirk not Nilsa and Aimee.”

On that same note, Kirk added, “I saw Nilsa and Aimee do it and I honestly thought they were too nice to each other. I love tattoos anyway, and I figured if me and Codi did it, we’d make it pretty fun. I knew we’d mess each other up and not be mad about it.” The premise of the show, which is hosted by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Nico Tortorella, is that each participant designs a tattoo for the other, who won’t know what it is until it’s already permanently drawn onto their body. “I think, if anything, it’s brought us [me and Kirk] closer,” Codi admitted. “It definitely made our friendship closer. We have tattoos together for life now.”

Both guys agreed that they’re cool with the ink the other designed for them, too. “It’s definitely something I can look back on and tell a story about!” Kirk said, while Codi added, “It doesn’t really matter if I’m happy or not because it’s still going to be there. But I don’t mind. I like it. I think it’s great — it’s funny and gives me something to talk about.”

if you thought last seasons tattoo reveals were insane, just wait until you see all of these. Trust us, you won’t want to miss a single one on the new season of #TattooFar premiering Thursday, May 23rd on MTV 💉 pic.twitter.com/AARpVv7pCa — How Far Is Tattoo Far? (@MTV_TattooFar) May 3, 2019

Of course, we won’t find out what the actual tattoos are until How Far Is Tattoo Far? returns on May 23 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV. Other participants on the show this season include Teen Mom OG’s Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton, The Challenge’s Tony Raines and his fiancee, Alyssa Giacone, The Challenge’s Kailah Casillas and Too Stupid To Die’s Zach Holmes and Chad Tepper.