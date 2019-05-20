Tiffany Trump had a hot date night in Cannes with boyfriend Michael Boulos and looked ultra cute in a black mini.

Tiffany Trump proved again that she’s the queen of mini dresses when she rocked yet another cute LBD during the Cannes Film Festival in France. Tiffany, 25, was spotted leaving Le Majestic Hotel in Cannes with her handsome boyfriend, Michael Boulos, 26, looking happy as a clam while wearing a 1920s-inspired drop-waist dress trimmed with black lace and sequins. Tiffany, President Donald Trump‘s youngest daughter (her mom is his second wife, Marla Maples), paired her fabulous dress, that featured a sheer back, with sparkly, black, sky-high stilettos and a cute shoulder bag. She kept her bright blonde hair stick straight and put on a swipe of pink lipgloss. The grad students actually matched during their date night, as he stepped out in a black peacoat, black jeans, and black sneakers. While some stars shy away from the paparazzi, Tiffany smiled and waves when she spotted the cameras.

Much like former President George W. Bush‘s twin daughters (Jenna and Barbara) who came before her, Tiffany’s fashion choices are highly analyzed and scrutinized. For instance, when she wore a chic white mini dress to President Trump’s 2019 State of the Union address, some voters questioned if that decision was a deliberate jab at her father. After all, white is the color of the suffragettes, and many Democratic congresswomen dressed in head to toe white to protest the president that night. In actuality, Tiffany probably just thought it was cute.

Tiffany and Michael have been going strong since they were first spotted together in September 2018. The couple met on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, over the summer, and they’re making it work, despite the heir to billion-dollar company SCOA Nigeria going to grad school in London while she attends Georgetown Law in DC. Yes, Michael grew up in one of the countries Tiffany’s dad called a “sh*thole.”

A source close to the First Daughter told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s head over heels for Michael. “Michael treats Tiffany like a princess and she’s finding it hard not to feel completely smitten over him,” they said. Sounds like a keeper!