See Pic
Hollywood Life

Tiffany Trump Looks Stunning In Black Dress While Holding Hands With BF After Law School Finals

Tiffany Trump And Micael Boulos
BACKGRID
Tiffany Trump Pics
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump and Boyfriend Michael Boulos pictures leaving Novikov in Mayfair, London. Pictured: Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: A WEIR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UK - *EXCLUSIVE* - President Donald Trump's daughter, Tiffany Trump arrives looking in high spirits with her striking blonde locks joined by boyfriend Michael Boulos outside the Mosimann's Restaurant in Knightsbridge. The pair arrives for dinner along with the British singer and tv presenter Mica Paris who wore an oversized brown coat and boots. *Shot on January 10, 2019* Pictured: Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos BACKGRID USA 12 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tiffany Trump attends the NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 Toaray Wang fashion show at Gallery II at Spring Studios, in New York NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 - Toaray Wang, New York, USA - 08 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Now that Tiffany Trump has finished her law school finals, it’s off to London for a romantic trip with her boyfriend. She wore a gorgeous black dress as they hit the town for a date night.

Two years of law school down, one to go! First Daughter Tiffany Trump just wrapped up her final exams at Georgetown Law late last week and jetted off across the pond for a trip to London with her boyfriend Michael Boulos. The 25-year-old donned a gorgeous black sleeveless dress with a high neckline and a large leather belt to show off her tiny waist as they left Novikov Restaurant and Bar in Mayfair on May 12. Tiffany wore her long blonde locks straight and parted down the middle and accessorized with a gold necklace with a simple round pendant and bracelets on both wrists.

Handsome Michael looked equally chic in a black long-sleeved sweater and blue jeans. Tiffany’s man is quiet a catch as he’s the heir to his family’s multi-billion dollar Nigerian trading conglomerate Boulos Enterprises. The pair have been dating since late last summer and were last photographed together when they attended church over Easter weekend at Tiffany’s dad Donald Tump‘s south Florida estate Mar-a-Lago.

Michael is based out of London so it’s likely the couple is returning to his home turf before possibly embarking on a romantic European summer vacation. Though their relationship didn’t become public until Nov. of 2018, the pair were first photographed at New York Fashion Week in September of that year enjoying the Taoray Wang show. The fashion loving couple attended the designer’s Feb. 9, 2019 NYFW show as well, along with Tiffany’s mom Marla Maples, 55.

Tiffany Trump looks stunning in a black dress as she leaves dinner at London’s Novikov Restaurant and Bar in Mayfair with boyfriend Michael Boulos on May 12.

Tiffany usually spends her school summer breaks going on vacations across Europe with her mom but now that she’s so serious with Michael maybe he’ll become her travel partner. She’s always be a mama’s girl though, as she sent out the sweetest Mother’s Day Instagram message to Marla on May 12, showing a picture of them both wearing bright pink outfits in a recent photo shoot and one from when she was a little girl standing in her mom’s high heels. Tiffany wrote next to it, “Thank you @itsmarlamaples for being there for me always and guiding me throughout my life! I wouldn’t be where I am today without your unconditional love! (From now [swipe→] to when I tried to fit in your 👠) I love you! #happymothersday.”