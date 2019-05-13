Tiffany Trump Looks Stunning In Black Dress While Holding Hands With BF After Law School Finals

Now that Tiffany Trump has finished her law school finals, it’s off to London for a romantic trip with her boyfriend. She wore a gorgeous black dress as they hit the town for a date night.

Two years of law school down, one to go! First Daughter Tiffany Trump just wrapped up her final exams at Georgetown Law late last week and jetted off across the pond for a trip to London with her boyfriend Michael Boulos. The 25-year-old donned a gorgeous black sleeveless dress with a high neckline and a large leather belt to show off her tiny waist as they left Novikov Restaurant and Bar in Mayfair on May 12. Tiffany wore her long blonde locks straight and parted down the middle and accessorized with a gold necklace with a simple round pendant and bracelets on both wrists.

Handsome Michael looked equally chic in a black long-sleeved sweater and blue jeans. Tiffany’s man is quiet a catch as he’s the heir to his family’s multi-billion dollar Nigerian trading conglomerate Boulos Enterprises. The pair have been dating since late last summer and were last photographed together when they attended church over Easter weekend at Tiffany’s dad Donald Tump‘s south Florida estate Mar-a-Lago.

Michael is based out of London so it’s likely the couple is returning to his home turf before possibly embarking on a romantic European summer vacation. Though their relationship didn’t become public until Nov. of 2018, the pair were first photographed at New York Fashion Week in September of that year enjoying the Taoray Wang show. The fashion loving couple attended the designer’s Feb. 9, 2019 NYFW show as well, along with Tiffany’s mom Marla Maples, 55.

Tiffany usually spends her school summer breaks going on vacations across Europe with her mom but now that she’s so serious with Michael maybe he’ll become her travel partner. She’s always be a mama’s girl though, as she sent out the sweetest Mother’s Day Instagram message to Marla on May 12, showing a picture of them both wearing bright pink outfits in a recent photo shoot and one from when she was a little girl standing in her mom’s high heels. Tiffany wrote next to it, “Thank you @itsmarlamaples for being there for me always and guiding me throughout my life! I wouldn’t be where I am today without your unconditional love! (From now [swipe→] to when I tried to fit in your 👠) I love you! #happymothersday.”