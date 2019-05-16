Selena Gomez just debuted her SS19 collection for Puma where she stars in the sexy new campaign & flaunts her toned abs in a slew of crop tops.

Selena Gomez, 26, officially debuted her second collection with Puma and the new spring/summer 2019 line is amazing. Not only is the collection cool, Selena stars in the campaign photos and video in a variety of sexy athleisure looks. Selena looks amazing in the photos while wearing her new pieces, and one photo sees her decked out in a full black sweatsuit, showing off her toned abs in a tiny cropped sweatshirt. In the photo, Sel is rocking sleek, slicked down wet hair, a sultry dark brown smokey eye paired with a glossy burnt orange lip and massive gold hoop earrings. Meanwhile, she is sporting the new SG x Puma Sweatshirt in black, which Selena said was her favorite piece from the collection. The oversized cropped sweatshirt is off-the-shoulder and hits just at the ribs, featuring boxy sleeves and a graphic on the front that reads, ‘One Nine Four Eight//One Nine Nine Two.’ Aside from Selena’s sweatsuit look, she is also pictured wearing a baby blue high-neck sports bra paired with matching high-waisted skintight blue biker shorts.

Selena gushed about her new collection, saying, “I’m in love with this collection, because it’s inspired by my life. I obviously wanted to create something that matches my lifestyle and that shows the real me. I’ve said it before, I need something that’s comfortable and flattering, pieces that I can just put on and give the impression it took me hours to plan. My favorite thing about it is that it gives different nods to me, to my history. The graphics show the places that hold a special piece in my heart – my birthday, my tattoos, my identity.”

Selena’s newest collection with the brand was inspired by her jetsetter lifestyle, including everywhere from her hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas to the different cities she has traveled to. The collection is full of fun athleisure pieces that are focused around comfort, which Selena admitted was the most important aspect to her when creating the line. Included in the collection are new sneakers, sports bras, leggings, sweat sets, cropped t-shirts, bags, backpacks, and even a romper. However, the coolest part of her new line is that it’s super personal, as Selena made sure to incorporate subtle details and graphics on the pieces, including her birthday, geographic coordinates of her hometown, and even the semi-colon she has tattooed on her arm.

The SG x Puma collection retails from $12 – $120 and is available in-stores and online at PUMA.com starting May 16.