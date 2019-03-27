Selena Gomez Smolders & Flaunts Toned Legs For Puma After Justin Bieber Says He Won’t Get Back W/ Her

Following Justin Bieber’s remarks proclaiming he still ‘loves’ Selena Gomez, the singer put on a stunning display in her latest Puma campaign.

Hot damn, Selena Gomez. The “Can’t Get Enough” singer had fans thinking just that when the latest promotional photos for her campaign with Puma surfaced. The stunning new images show the 26-year-old singer looking red hot while decked out in the popular athletic brand. In a pair of thigh-grazing shorts, and a white knit top, she smoldered in each of the snapshots. The star sultrily gazed towards the camera as she posed and rocked Puma sneakers as well. The singer has been the face of the brand since 2017, but these just might be the sexiest set of photos yet!

The photos surfaced just after Selena’s ex, Justin Bieber, hit back at fans online saying he would wind up back in a relationship with her. The Biebs took the opportunity to defend his marriage with Hailey Baldwin, but he also revealed he’s still got love for Sel. “A logical person doesn’t talk or think this way,” Justin wrote on Instagram on March 26. “U should be ashamed of yourself really. I absolutely loved and love Selena. She will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals [sic] in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period,” he added. He elaborated: “This is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like “he always goes back to Selena” or “Selena is better for him,”Justin continued. “YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHAT’S GOOD FOR M!! Hailey is my Bride period. Crystal clear, JB.

So – how did the Puma ambassador feel about Justin’s remarks? Well, they conjured up a bit of nostalgia, a source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Selena is very aware of Justin’s defense of and sweet words about Hailey,” the insider revealed to HollywoodLife. “But, Selena also appreciates what Justin said about her too, and shares some of the same feelings. Selena will always have love and a place in her heart for Justin too. She is doing her best to give Justin space and respect his marriage to Hailey. Selena did not get too emotional or cry over Justin’s statement, but it did make her think about him and remind her of the good times and love they shared. She hopes that he and Hailey are both happy,” they added.

Sel is looking so good in her new campaign photos! The star joins a long list of celebrities who have also modeled for the athletic wear brand in the past. Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and Young Thug have all inked deals with Puma, as has The Weekend, Selena’s ex-boyfriend.