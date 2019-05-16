Ashley Massaro Dead At 39: Former WWE & ‘Survivor’ Star Dies In New York

So sad! Former WWE star turned ‘Survivor’ competitor Ashley Massaro has died after being rushed to a hospital early on May 16 from her home in New York. She was only 39-years-old

What a loss. Former WWE star turned Survivor competitor Ashley Massaro is dead at the age of 39. She was reportedly rushed from her home in Suffolk County, New York via ambulance in the early morning hours of May 16, and passed away at the hospital according to The Blast. The site reports that a “rescue call” came in at 5:23 AM and according to dispatch audio she was unconscious and paramedics administered CPR on the way to the hospital.

The Suffolk County Police Department PIO tells HollywoodLife.com that “I can confirm that she has passed and has died and that she was 39 and that she was from Smithtown but I can not confirm any other details because we don’t have them. And since it was considered a non criminal death we will not have them. We normally don’t release that info for non criminal deaths.” Her 40th birthday was only 10 days away on May 26.

Ashely gained fame in 2005 by winning WWE’s Raw Diva Search. Her most high profile match was when she wrested Melina at Wrestlemania 23’s WWE Women’s Championship match before leaving the WWE in 2008. “We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. She performed in WWE from 2005-2008 and was beloved by her fellow Superstars and fans around the world. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends,” the WWE said in a statement to HollywoodLife.com.

In addition to her wrestling career, Ashley appeared in pictorials for Playboy in 2003 and 2004, eventually gaining the cover in April of 2007. That same year she competed on Survivor: China on the show’s 15th season. She was voted off after six days with a 6–1 margin. In that same year she also guest-starred on CW TV’s Smallville and participated in an episode of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. On the eve of her death, Ashley posted a photo to Twitter showing that she had just answered a ton of fan mail.

Just answered a ton of fanmail so you guys should be receiving them soon! Love ya punx🤘🏼🖤 pic.twitter.com/U1B1FJEoXK — ☆ Ashley Massaro ☆ (@ashleymassaro11) May 15, 2019

Everyone at Starrcast would like to extend our sincere condolences to the friends, family, fans & colleagues of Ashley Massaro. We were looking forward to sharing next week with her & are extremely saddened by her passing. We join the wrestling community in honoring her memory. — #StarrcastOnFITE (@StarrcastEvents) May 17, 2019

Ashley was planning to attend an event at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas the weekend after next. She promoted the Starcast II Double or Nothing after party on her Instagram page on April 29. Next to a poster for the May 25 event she wrote ” Come party w me and the @socaluncensored right after DOUBLE OR NOTHING for the official after-party! Tons of amazing talent will be there plus you’ll get to hang w SCU which you know will be a blast so make your way over to @caesarspalace Las Vegas May 25th immediately following Double or Nothing PLUS-@laguns will be performing!! 🤘🏼🖤🤘🏼🖤 This is an official Starrcast II event! See you punx there! Love ya!!” Starcast released a statement of condolences via twitter and said how much everyone had been looking forward to spending time with her.