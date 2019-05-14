Tiny, 43, Admits She Thinks About Having Another Baby With T.I. As She Reminisces On Old Videos Of Heiress

T.I. and Tiny have seven kids between them, but there may be another little one coming if Tiny has her way! She admitted in a new Instagram post that she sometimes thinks about ‘wanting another’ baby.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback video of herself with her youngest child, Heiress, who recently turned three, and it admittedly got her thinking about adding another baby to the Harris brood! “Damn I miss this stage,” she captioned the cute clip. “Make me think I want another one just for a quick min. I gotta get over my obsession with babies.” Tiny and her husband, T.I., already have three kids between them, while she has a daughter from a previous relationship and he has three children with two other women. What’s one more, right?!

Tiny’s caption makes it seem like a fourth baby with T.I. is nothing more than a thought that surfaces every once in a while, but you just never know what can happen! The couple is in a great place in their relationship right now, despite going through a few rough patches between 2016 and 2018. Tiny even filed for divorce at the end of 2016, and they were living apart for quite awhile as they worked on mending the romance. Earlier this year, though, she revealed that the rapper moved back into the family home with her once again.

Tip has admittedly made a lot of mistakes in his relationship with Tiny — most recently, he was caught slapping another woman’s butt in a video that went viral. However, the lovebirds have made it clear that they’re simply meant to be and that they just can’t quit each other, despite his indiscretions.

“Out relationship has too much history to just throw away,” Tiny admitted on an episode of Friends & Family Hustle in 2018. “Tip just needs to step it up. If it’s me he wants, then he needs to know that he’s fighting for what he loves.”