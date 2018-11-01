Tiny & T.I. Still Don’t Officially Live Together & That’s Exactly How She Wants It To Stay

Tiny admitted that she and T.I. have not lived together since he was caught slapping Asia’h Epperson’s butt! A source close to Tiny told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she has no plans to change that.

On the Oct. 22 episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, Tameka “Tiny” Harris let the world know that she and T.I. are still not living under the same roof, at least not officially. She said in a confessional, “As of right now, the divorce is off. We’re in a better place, but there are still setbacks in getting back to where we used to be. We’re still living separately.” And a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Tiny is very happy with that arrangement.

“Tiny is finally feeling in control of her relationship with T.I. and one of her big tools to do that is by having her own house, it really helps her keep T.I. in check,” our source told us. “The last time she and Tip broke up and got back together they did eventually move back in with each other, but she decided they should still maintain two homes and boy is she glad they did because she did not want to be living with him after that video of him slapping Asia’h Eperson’s butt came out. She didn’t want to deal with him at all for a good long while. He had to really put in the work to get her back in his life and he has done it and he’s made so much progress but that doesn’t mean it’s all forgotten, she absolutely feels like she needs to guard herself.” We don’t blame Tiny, it seems like the wise thing to do.

Our source adds, “As good as it all is right now they still have their own separate homes and they may never change that. That’s not to say that T.I. isn’t pretty much living with her, they rarely go a night without sleeping in the same bed right now, unless it’s for work. But, still officially it’s her place and he is a guest. In a way it keeps it sexier too because it makes them feel like they’re dating.” Clearly whatever they are doing is working because the pair have been totally loved up lately. And we love it!