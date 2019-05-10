Cyn Santana Reveals She’s Being Flooded With Texts & DMs From Other Guys After Joe Budden Split

After Joe Budden confirmed trouble in his relationship with Cyn Santana, other men have been trying to shoot their shot with the 25-year-old — and she took to Twitter to reveal how she feels about it.

Cyn Santana, 25, is NOT looking for a new relationship after her breakup from Joe Budden, 38. “All these hey big head texts and messages aint flattering at allll lol,” she tweeted on May 9. “I want no partssssssss.” Since Cyn was with Joe for several years before their split earlier this month, it’s no surprise that guys would be jumping at the chance to be with her now that she’s on the market again. Clearly, she’s just not interested at this time! As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Cyn and Joe broke up after a blowout fight, and she stopped wearing her engagement ring.

At first, Joe tried to play off that things weren’t over for good. During a live taping of his podcast, he joked that, even though he and Cyn haven’t been talking, there’s been no full-fledged ‘breakup,’ because neither one of them ever said that the relationship was over. “Can you have a breakup without saying it?” he asked the crowd. “I’m asking a very serious question. Can you break up…without actually breaking up?”

All jokes aside, though, he took to Twitter to confirm the split on May 7. “When you can really enjoy a meal during your break up diet >>>,” he wrote. Since Joe and Cyn share a son together, one female fan asked him how it’s possible that they haven’t talked in awhile, to which he responded, “Not my choice, gotta let ppl heal however they see fit.”

All these hey big head texts and messages ain’t flattering at allllll lol I want no partssssssss — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) May 9, 2019

Joe and Cyn’s son was born in December 2017, and they got engaged one year later during a taping of his podcast. With everything that’s going on now, it’s hard to believe that just five months ago they were blissfully happy after his proposal!