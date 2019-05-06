Joe Budden Breaks Silence On Status Of Cyn Santana Romance After Split Reports

While Cyn Santana continued to fuel speculation that she and Joe Budden are DONE over the weekend, he addressed the split rumors head-on during a live podcast taping.

Joe Budden didn’t hold back from addressing the elephant in the room while taping a live podcast in Tampa, Florida over the weekend. He knew his audience was dying to know where things stand in his relationship with Cyn Santana after HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported last week that they had called it quits just four months after getting engaged. Joe admitted to the crowd that things are not great between himself and Cyn at the moment, but he seems to be remaining hopeful that their current situation won’t be permanent.

“We didn’t break up! There’s been no breakup,” he told the crowd. However, he also eventually added, “Now, words are important. So, what does that mean? What that means is that neither one of us said, ‘It’s over.’ Now, with that said, we haven’t spoken in a little while. I think her phone’s been dead for a few weeks.” This statement came after Cyn stopped following Joe on social media. Meanwhile, she also posted a video of herself listening to Beyonce’s “Don’t Hurt Yourself” over the weekend, which is about a woman feeling anger toward her man who cheated.

Joe seemed to be in good spirits while dishing about his relationship problems with his audience in Tampa, but he also had a question for them about the situation. “Can you have a breakup without saying it?” he wondered. “I’m asking a very serious question. Can you break up…without actually breaking up?”

As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Cyn took off her engagement ring amidst her drama with Joe, and the two got in a ‘blowout fight,’ which led to their current situation of not speaking. “As of now, she is saying that it’s over,” our source explained. “She seems very upset, hurt and angry.” Joe and Cyn have one son together, who was born in December 2017.