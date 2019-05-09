Bebe Rexha Responds To Rumors She Had Butt Implants & Reveals What Procedure She’d Get Done

Bebe Rexha got real about plastic surgery in a new interview. She revealed the procedure she wants and addressed speculation that she has butt implants.

Bebe Rexha shot down rumors that she has butt implants. “I think it’s funny,” the singer, 29, said in her cover interview for the June issue of Health. “My friend’s a stylist, and he works with other people in the industry, and they’ve talked about my butt, not knowing he’s my best friend. They’re like, ‘It’s so fake.’ And he’s like, ‘I’ve known this girl forever; that ass is not fake.'”

She added that not only has she “never had my butt done,” but her nose is also real despite speculation that it’s been tampered with. “Actually, I have a deviated septum, and I keep getting sinus infections, and I’m scared to get that [fixed]. I’m scared to go under the knife—I don’t want it to mess up my nose! If I got work done, I would definitely say it,” she said.

But the “Meant To Be” songstress isn’t completely opposed to plastic surgery. “I definitely want to get my boobs lifted one day. If it makes me feel better and sexy? I’m like, do whatever you want,” she added.

Bebe also opened up about the negative way people in the industry have treated her because of her curves. “Ever since I was little, I’ve been thicker. When I first got signed to one of my deals, my managers were like, ‘Are you ready to get into boot-camp shape?’ I was like, ‘Sure! What does that mean?’ They told me to lose 20 pounds, and it kind of messed me up,” she explained. “I went through a point of really not liking myself, and I still have my moments — but I just started trying to be nice to myself and doing things every day.”

Earlier this year, the hitmaker made headlines for calling out designers who refused to dress her because she wears a size 8. She explained why she decided to speak out, saying: “I was hurt. There are a lot of showrooms that lend out dresses. And they’re the meanest people sometimes. I shouldn’t say that because now I’m probably never gonna get anything loaned to me. Some of them are incredible, but some are so gossipy. I made that [Instagram] video because I was upset.”