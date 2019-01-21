Bebe Rexha Slams Designers For Refusing To Dress Her For The Grammys: They Say ‘I’m Too Big’ At Size 8

Bebe Rexha’s having a hard time finding a dress for the Grammys, all because the nominee isn’t a ‘runway size.’ Understandably, Bebe’s baffled — but more so disgusted.

Designers are supposedly overlooking Bebe Rexha’s two Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, all because she’s a size 8! The 29-year-old singer claimed she was fat-shamed as she sought out a dress for the 2019 award show. “So I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it’s like the coolest thing ever. And a lot of times artists will go and talk to designers and they’ll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet,” Bebe explained in an Instagram video on Jan. 21. “So I had my team hit out a lot of designers and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big.” Um, what?

“If a size 8 is too big, I don’t know what to tell you,” Bebe continued, obviously disgusted. “And I don’t want to wear your f***ing dresses.” Bebe also made an excellent point to the unnamed designers: “You’re saying all the women in the world that are a size 8 and up are not beautiful and that they cannot wear your dresses.” It’s a real problem in the industry, as designers even refused to send their pieces to Will & Grace star Megan Mullally — even though she was the host of the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

Bebe got in another expletive during the video: “To all the people who said I’m thick and I can’t wear your dress, f*** you.” And her rant was separate from her Instagram caption, which packed in even more empowering words for women who have been fat-shamed — you can read it below! It’s not the first time the “Say My Name” singer fired off an anti-body shaming message to archaic designers. Bebe stripped to a bikini set to reveal her curves and round derriere, and wrote a proud message to accompany the sexy photo in Oct. 2018. “Size 8 and Proud. Wanted to always be a skinny pop star but I’ll never be that. So to all the designers, don’t send me sample sizes,” Bebe wrote. “They won’t fit and I won’t change myself to make them fit. Work with me and my big fat a**. Love, Bebe.” Here’s to hoping that more forward-thinking designers step up to the plate!

We’re hoping that Bebe finds her dream dress in time for the music award show on Feb. 10. Honestly, we think the singer would only boost a brand’s cred!