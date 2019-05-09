Ariana Grande Would ‘Love’ To Collaborate With BTS: ‘It’s Only A Matter Of Time’

Ariana Grande’s backstage hangout with Jungkook had fans buzzing for a collaboration with Ari and all of BTS. Well, good news — Ariana loves a particular BTS song that she’d like to do in ‘the same vein with them,’ according to our source.

Ariana Grande, 25, and BTS are arguably the two biggest names in pop, so uniting their vocals for the next “smash” only seems like a natural career move. But Arianators and the BTS Army would have to wait for such a potential collaboration. “This is a work in progress,” a source who’s close to both Ariana and the K-pop group EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Ariana does have an idea in mind for such a track, however, should she and BTS ever decide to make it happen.

“Ariana loves BTS’ new song ‘Boy With Luv’ and would love to do a song in the same vein with them,” our source reveals, referencing the group’s upbeat track that enlisted the help of Halsey, which dropped on April 12. As for when the “7 Rings” singer and BTS could carve out the time to team up for a song, our source says, “Since both Ariana and BTS are always working on music and are in the studio, it is only a matter of time that they do something, sometime in between their tours they will try to get something done.” Both pop forces are in the midst of global tours: Ariana’s Sweetener World Tour kicked off on March 18, while BTS’ Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour just embarked right in Pasadena’s Rose Bowl stadium on May 4.

Ariana is so in awe of BTS, its seven members — Jungkook, 21, Jimin, 23, V, 23, Suga, 26, Jin, 26, RM, 24, and J-Hope, 25 — even remind her of another legendary boy band. “Ariana loves the group, she has a piece of her heart devoted to boy bands and BTS reminds her of everything she liked about NSYNC,” our source says of the late ’90s and early 2000s group. Our insider added, “Their music and their dance ability makes her get all the feels.”

The demand for a BTS x Ariana collab grew after Jungkook snapped a selfie with Ariana after her Los Angeles concert on May 6, which she in turn made her phone lockscreen! Our source also gives more insight behind this burgeoning friendship, adding, “Jungkook is a huge fan of Ariana and looks up to her talent and definitely thinks she is really cute but its all professional between the two. They aren’t starting any sort of relationship, it is just innocent and cute between the two to where they can hopefully start a friendship and hopefully will have time to collaborate down the line. Jugkook would think that would be incredible.” And now, the waiting game begins.